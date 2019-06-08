The Duran
'Mexico to buy from US patriot farmers!' Trump fires out apparent details of new deal
'Mexico to buy from US patriot farmers!' Trump fires out apparent details of new deal

June 8, 2019
  • Mexico has “agreed to immediately begin buying large quantities of agricultural products from our great patriot farmers,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
Mexico has agreed to “immediately” start buying products from US farmers, said President Donald Trump in the wake of the deal the two nations signed amid a row over tariffs and immigration.

The US’ southern neighbor has “agreed to immediately begin buying large quantities of agricultural products from our great patriot farmers,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday, styled all in caps.

The tweet appears to name the first exact details of the trade deal the US and Mexico signed on Friday, which suspended the implementation of tariffs on Mexican goods imported to the US.

The agreement comes as a result of the US’ pressure campaign on Mexico, including economic threats. Trump slapped tariffs on all Mexican products in late May, saying they will stay in place until its neighbor curbs the flow of central American and other migrants attempting to illegally cross into the US.

The US president had long been insisting that Mexico is “sending” migrants across its northern border and does little to combat the drug cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers.

Initially, Mexican officials blasted Trump’s move and promised to retaliate, but now President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says that his cabinet will “celebrate” the agreement reached with Washington. “Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, it was made possible to avoid the imposition of tariffs” on the nation’s goods, he said on Friday.

My Head Hurts
My Head Hurts

So, we’ll be needing more illegal immigrants to gather the crops that we’ll be selling to Mexico. Trump’s mission accomplished. 🙂

Next on his low hanging fruit agenda…….25% tariffs on Canadian maple syrup until they start buying Maine’s & Vermont’s.

June 8, 2019 19:08
F.bauer
F.bauer

WHAT CROPS……?? ,,!!!! THE FLOOD HAS taken that option off the table,,,nothing to harvest

June 8, 2019 20:08
