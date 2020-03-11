Parliament falls silent as German Chancellor drops shocking number.
Angela Merkel says she expects around 60-70 per cent of Germans will be infected with the coronavirus, which equates to about 53 million people.
Reportedly, the German Parliament fell completely silent when Merkel stated the number.
News outlet Bild reported the German Chancellor’s comments, which echoed numbers forecast by Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, who added that such a total could take 2 years or longer to reach.
Given the fact that coronavirus has a mortality rate of around 1 per cent, this could equate to over half a million deaths, although new methods of fighting the virus could reduce this number.
The World Health Organization’s director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed that the death rate was higher at 3.4 per cent, although this has been disputed.
Germany, which has recorded 1,565 coronavirus cases and two deaths so far, has yet to impose the kind of quarantine measures seen in Italy, where the entire country has been placed on lockdown.
German health authorities have said that people should avoid attending concerts, clubs or football games to limit the spread of the illness.
https://summit.news/2020/03/10/merkel-expects-60-70-per-cent-of-germans-to-be-infected-with-coronavirus/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Let’s hope she will be the first to be infected. She deserves it.
As shown in this article, a recent pandemic simulation in the United States suggests that governments will use a heavy hand to control the narrative of an outbreak:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2020/03/controlling-pandemic-narrative.html
The truth will be out there, you’ll just have to rely on the government to spoon feed you their version of the “truth”.
it’s like she purposely wants to destroy that country
The Europeans like to think of themselves as sophisticated and intelligent, but they have made one big dumb mess of this crisis. Refusing to shut borders and impose quarantines is just putting neoliberal ideology before sane health measures. Merkel betrayed her country with her open borders policy, and now she’s betraying it by not being even half as smart as the Chinese are in containing this virus. After three months, China is reporting a slow return to normalcy — why would the Germans think they need years to do the same?
And what has SHE become infected with? Ideologically speaking…Globalismus Rhetoricitis?