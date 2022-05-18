Meet Joe Bidenopoulos. Erdogan plays chess, Turkey is winning. Biden’s fake Russian default. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Meet Joe Bidenopoulos. Erdogan plays chess, Turkey is winning. Biden’s fake Russia default. Update 1
I have to agree with Alex about Erdogan. This is all the more surprising in that my father was a survivor of the WW2 march into the Syrian desert – imagine what I heard about when growing up. I strongly disagree with Erdogan’s foreign policy in northern Syria and other policies but I admit to some admiration for his standing up to a West that is manifesting as outright moronic.
Hilarious. One of the funniest videos you’ve made, although the subject is anything but funny. Your final comment made me think of an American friend of long ago who married a colonel in the US army. He was posted to be the US embassy’s top man in Kuwait back in the early 1980s. I could never warm to him at all. He was a show off, people laughed at him behind his back and I kept saying to myself ‘he’s not bright, but he must be because he’s a general’, thinking I’d missed something. Now I realise that my first… Read more »