The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

While the economies of the European Union (EU) states are slipping into recession, Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is growing. Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, announced on December 19 on his social media page.

He stated that Germany’s GDP has decreased by -0.2% annualized in the second quarter and -0.3% in the third. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council commented on the EU’s introduction of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, stating that France’s GDP increased by 0.5% in the second quarter but decreased by 0.1% in the third.

Meanwhile, Russia’s GDP increased by 5.5% in the third quarter and 7.8% in the second. Medvedev emphasized the need for the association to consider the next package of sanctions.

The Deputy Chairman concluded with the sarcastic remark, ‘EU, thank you for the growth!’

On the day prior to the approval of the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union, new export restrictions were imposed on the Russian Federation for dual-use products and technologies. Additionally, a ban on the direct or indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds, including jewelry, from Russia was implemented.

To continue to read this article click on the link below

Medvedev thanks the EC for for its involvement in making Russia’s economy grow By Rhod Mackenzie While the economies of the European Union (EU) states are slipping into recession, Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is growing….

Buy now

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report