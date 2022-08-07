The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Medvedev hits back at Elensky. Trump calls Pelosi ‘crazy’. Turkey-Russia ruble trade deal. Update 1
Sky News anchor Cory Bernardi:
Intel Slava Z
🇬🇧🇺🇦 Zelensky panders to nationalists, harasses Russian-speakers, did not comply with the Minsk agreements, and openly provoked Russia with statements about joining NATO. And now he is just brazenly promoting himself in order to get more money from the West. And it’s all from Sky News anchor Cory Bernardi! Listen.
So Germany was bluffing. ( who would have guest it, ) when they said they would get rid of Russian gas by the end of the year, those German politicians should be strung from the nearest lamp post, together with the rest of the clowns running the EU.
Another great update. I love learning about a city I have never visited and I love the humour. Medvedev seems to have hardened a lot; I seem to think that not-too-far back he was an Atlanticist