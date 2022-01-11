in Latest, Video

Media dumpster dives to find dirt on Djokovic

Australian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form

Australian media said that the country’s authorities suspect Djokovic of travelling from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before he flew to Australia last week. The suspicion was sparked by a December 25 photo posted on social media post by Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic where he poses standing next to Djokovic in Belgrade.

