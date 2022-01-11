The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Media dumpster dives to find dirt on Djokovic
***News Topic 689***
Australian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form
Australian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form
Australian media said that the country’s authorities suspect Djokovic of travelling from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before he flew to Australia last week. The suspicion was sparked by a December 25 photo posted on social media post by Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic where he poses standing next to Djokovic in Belgrade.
Parties-jointly-agreed-Transcript-of-Interviews-conducted-by-the-ABF
No Title
No Description
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.