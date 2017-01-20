John McCain’s $5 trillion military budget: will it make America great again? (VIDEO)

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants to spend five trillion dollars over the next five years in a massive build-up of the US military.

First published on the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

Dozens of ships will be built, as well as more than a hundred new fighter jets — including the problem-plagued F-35. The Army and Marines will greatly expand. McCain’s goal is to be able to fight a conventional war in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It’s as if we are back in 1950!

How much do McCain’s donors in the military-industrial complex love this budget? We can only imagine. But will Trump bite? Is this the kind of spending that would really “make America great again”? As Alibaba gazillionaire Jack Ma put it so well recently in Davos, the US has wasted $14 trillion on wars over the past 30 years. More on this today in the Liberty Report: