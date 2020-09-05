MBS purges Saudi military generals as Kingdom continues to crumble

Via DW (https://www.dw.com/en/mohammed-bin-salman-saudi-arabia-crown-prince/a-54804532)…

This week Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the kingdom’s strongman known as MbS — once again dismissed two members of the royal house on corruption charges.

The first was Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, commander of the Saudi military coalition forces fighting in Yemen and also a prince. The second was his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Turki, deputy governor of the al-Jouf region in the kingdom’s northwest.

MbS handed instructions for the dismissals to the Saudi anti-corruption authority Nazaha. The body was charged with investigating “suspicious financial dealings monitored at the Ministry of Defense,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.

