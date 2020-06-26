Submitted by MediaPart, authored by Nicholas Molodyko…

Let’s play master and servant. I am your British master. And you are the servant.

You get undressed. I’ll put a blindfold around your eyes. If you try to remove the eye covering, I will handcuff you. Then, if you cry for help, I will muzzle you. Don’t even try to flee for I shall tie you down. This is not a sexual game but it can become that should you need to be further humiliated.

You don’t want to play? Too bad. You already are. And this great game will never ever end. Because the foundation of the British master and servant relationship is that nothing is ever over. No historic trauma is ever resolved. No historic villain is ever buried, and no historic lessons are permanently learned. The British elite believe that people can only be ruled by inequality. And, thus, intelligence, or insider knowledge of what is happening in the game, is only for the privileged. President Lincoln knew what was up.

“The assertion that ‘all men are created equal’ was of no practical use in effecting our separation from Great Britain and it was placed in the Declaration not for that, but for future use,” said Abraham Lincoln. While the 16th president of the United States said this in 1800 something, it means just as much today as it did then, maybe more. For today, British Crown agents have purposefully inflamed America’s divisions. They’ve set themselves and us against the American idea, the principle that all of us—of every race, gender, and creed—are created equal. This has been institutionalized and now we must contend with that. ‪Institutionalized slavery on every level, in every which way.‬

For one, their henchmen, or agents of the British Crown (City of London-Wall Street financiers), in America, the so-called “intelligence community” believes the U.S. was built on the superiority of white men. Their professional culture was shaped by that system. Slavery and Jim Crow may be behind us, and attitudes have no doubt become more open and tolerant over time, but in their hearts and minds times haven’t changed a bit.

‪The “intelligence community” has no interest in hearing the words you long to say or seeing life through your eyes. Don’t bother trying to appeal to them, they will shove you back inside a narrow room, and silence you with bitterness and lies.‬ For in their warped minds, they see themselves as British elite and hear voices saying that you are unequal. And organized crime perpetuates this master and slave relationship, because they organize it. The so-called “intelligence community” are the biggest criminals on earth.

Please call (202) 224-3121 to tell your U.S. Senator or House Representative to implement a sweeping “Church Committee” type public investigation into the corrupt and criminal activities of the CIA, NSA, FBI, FVEY, NATO, GCHQ, MI5/MI6, CSIS, BND, MOSSAD, SBU, and every other acronym in the Anglo-Saxon “intelligence community.”

It always comes back to the British elite and their lunatic master/slave relationship, which they’ve now crafted as a “humanistic” philosophy, a perverted version of Christianity. Because Orthodox Christianity and the other Orthodox Abrahamic religions totally oppose slavery due to a principled faith that ALL humans, regardless of race, are made in the image of Christ. This explains a lot such as the decades of antisemitic persecution of Torah Jews, rapid Islamophobia, and why recently people worldwide have been prohibited from going to religious services in the guise of a “pandemic” and why churches are burning and graves are desecrated and even why the Lincoln Memorial in DC was defaced.

Thankfully, change, big change, is in the wind. When we stand united and not divided as they had planned for, and peacefully declare that absolutely everybody matters, we disarm the so-called “intelligence community.”

Get undressed. And put on your Sunday best. We going to church.

In the words of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln: “That I am not a member of any Christian church is true; but I have never denied the truth of the Scriptures, and I have never spoken with intentional disrespect of religion in general, or of any denomination of Christians in particular.”

In my words. I am American. That means I hold the true belief that all of us—of every race, gender, and creed—are created equal.

The history of British slavery is buried. Even most British people believe that slavery was an American thing, not a legendary British institution. The thousands of British families who grew rich on the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries have kept it secret. George Orwell once likened Britain to a wealthy family that maintains a guilty silence about the sources of its wealth. Britain has made no apology for slavery or colonialism. There has been no public acknowledgement of how wealth extracted through imperialism made possible the finance, investment, manufacturing, trade and prosperity of modern Britain. Let’s not get mired in the empty cruelty of dominion and master/slave relationships and ignore Queen Anne’s very real connections to the slave trade. After all, the British Empire was built on the slave trade. Cruelty is the point.

The British Empire built up the most effective slave trade the world has ever known for 400 years. It depopulated almost the entire continent of Africa. But in 1861, President Lincoln invoked the same authority to simultaneously finance the war that ultimately defeated, not just the Confederate South, but the British Empire’s international slave trade. The British silenced U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865. In fact, a Briton, William Wilberforce, is credited for ending the slave trade.

As Americans, we’ve been blindfolded from seeing the true nature of the Abrahamic religions, handcuffed to British Imperialism, muzzled from free speech and tied down to a written history that is not our own.

Today is quite different. We can manifest change of the highest order. We really can. Because to really understand what is going on in the world today, is to gain knowledge about the true facts of the slave trade. Because the British slave trade never ended. It just went underground like the British Empire itself.

Did you know that during the American Civil War, the British Empire supported the Confederates and sent down forces from Toronto in Canada to attack the Union? All in the name of slavery. We need to pick up from that point and uncover all of the buried truths from there.

Despite the media’s vilification, the institution of slavery is not particularly American, and before the British Empire, it was not particularly white. Paradoxically, it is in America and nowhere else in the world where the legacy of slavery is a contemporary issue. I believe that slavery remains a tension in America because it never went away. Like British Imperialism itself, it just went underground. Simply look at incarceration rates. Then, at other systematic indicators like the so-called “intelligence community.” Crudely put, the “intelligence community” act as minders for today’s slave owners. Not just in America, but thoughout the world. We’ve been seeing the manhandling in Ukraine. The CIA, MI6, CSIS, NATO can no longer hide their covert operations. They’ve been found out.

The globalism of NATO and other multilaterals like the IMF is slavery. Ask Ukraine. Not unlike the Civil Rights movement against racial divisiveness in the southern U.S., the Maidan Movement was rooted in the centuries-long efforts of Ukrainians and their descendants to reject that form of slavery and seek unity and individual freedom. The so-called “Atlanticists” are, in fact, slave traders. NATO is a global slave trading operation. Serbia, like Ukraine, can attest to that. A global slave trade of the underground British Empire.

Although it’s much less widely discussed than its American counterpart, London’s relationship to slavery is profound: The city financed and regulated the trade, and the government seated there sent out its navy to protect its shipping routes. The slave economy was fully integrated into the City of London’s commercial and financial structure, contributing materially alongside other key sectors to the foundations of the 19th century City. Slavery had been at the heart of the City since the Roman invasion. When you look at the dark history of the Transatlantic slave trade and the tremendous importance of the City of London in it, the decades of blaming America for slavery and denying their significant role, it is no wonder that the state cover up is the ultimate British foreign policy.

London’s role in the Transatlantic slave trade has been understated for far too long. London provided the ideas, the institutions, the will as well as the money to perfect the slave trade long before providing the setting for its abolition. The Transatlantic slave trade was the largest forced migration in human history and completely changed Africa, the Americas and Europe. Until the 1730s, London dominated the British trade in enslaved people. It is often forgotten that the capital was a major slaving center. And with vehicles such as NATO, the IMF and the CIA and the “intelligence community,” the City of London serves as the hub of the global slave trade even today.

Britain never truly dismantled the system, institutions and mindsets that killed tens of millions under the Transatlantic slave trade and the far reaching British Empire. There’s been no public reconciliation unlike that for the Nazis in Germany and Soviets in Russia. British (and American) elite belief in their “right” to rule world continued after 1945 to today. Agents of the British Crown attempted to build the first global economy, unleashing transnational forces that created connections between remote parts of the world and with it brought economic, political, social and cultural changes. Globalism is, in fact, British Imperialism, which escalated influence of international governmental organizations, transnational institutions, and the progress of technology.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report