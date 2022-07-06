The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Mark Rutte land grab. Elensky wants $750BN. Sunak-Javid dump Boris. Obrador, free Assange. Update 1
Topic 611
😀 Simply coincidence, but… June 26….. From document submission to Rishi Sunak… ATTN: CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER HEALTH & SAFETY ENQUIRY Ref: LegNot:UKGOV-H/S-06262022-RS-CE-2a RE: HEALTH & SAFETY ENQUIRY, REITERATION OF MULTIPLE UNRESOLVED CONCERNS, & ADDITIONAL CURRENT CONCERNS (Ref: LegNot:UKGOV-H/S-RMUCACC-06262022-PM-1a) TO: Mr. Rishi Sunak Chancellor of the Exchequer, 11 Downing Street Westminister, London SW1A 2AB bcc: Selected appropriate parties June 26, 2022 😀 THE LAST PARAGRAPH BEFORE A SECTION OF QUESTIONS REQUIRING RESPONSE… “As Chancellor of the Exchequer Mr. Sunak, it is imperative you play a visible and leading role in addressing concerns and issues as is addressed within this document, and… Read more »
Excellent Alex. What a lot of news and what a lot of headless chickens. It just gets weirder and weirder with the panic-stricken deep state losing its grip and trying at all costs to hang on. When people lost their minds that’s when they make mistakes.
Alex, One can’t call the Brazilian head of state just “Obrador”: it’s either both names “Lopez Obrador” or else “Lopez.” This is due to the specificity of the Spanish naming style, where “Lopez” is the family name (male line), while “Obrador” is AMLO’s mother’s family name. The latter gets dropped with the next generation, as the children take the father’s (family) name, and add their own mother’s name. Thus AMLO’s elder son is named “Jesús Ernesto López Gutiérrez” – the latter being the family name of the young man’s mother.The same applies to AOC: Ms. Occasio-Cortez or else Ms. Occasio… Read more »
Get it right guy. ………ALMO is Mexican, not Brazilian
* AMLO (Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico)
The “green agenda” is certainly about power, placing it in the hands of the bankers, financiers and political elites that sponsor the WEF. Through their control over Western central banks, and access to trillions in public/private slush funds, they openly state their intention to wield this power under the Great Reset slogan of “Build Back Batter.” The attack on modern agriculture, using the hoax that CO2 is a pollutant, goes hand in hand with the “decarbonization” of industry, well knowing the result will be poverty, famine and depopulation, especially in the global South. However, this evil has run into unexpected… Read more »
I see and fell the moderators, what, anguish, in these last couple of videos ? Is there a better word ? I feel the that same uncertainty and disgust at what is happening all over. It festered for 2 years or more under this outrageous fraud and hoax of Covid. Now they are pumping up the Green stupidity and obviously the accusations of Russian culpability for all of their malfeance and destructiveness. What informed and observing person would not be emotionally and physically affected by this lunacy. It is all over the western world. Chris Hedges has a piece on… Read more »
If there is some comfort to it all, at least for myself, I do not think that they are going to be able to pull it off as it is planned on paper. I just don’t think that they have enough money to do it. They money will finish. Nothing backs the dollar but air, and US military power. That power is massively being trumped at this very moment by Russia, And how is that US military going to function when there is no money to finance it ? Europe will not even be able to heat their homes this… Read more »
Money is always core to the globalists’ movements, yes. And I agree, money coming in to the globalists is dwindling, due to their own destructive policies. Just waiting for Bidenopolous to “nationalize” the oil and gas companies. Biden & co will say it’s because the oil corporations and gas station owners are gouging customers and they need to protect the public from that. Once they get their filthy mitts on the oil and gas, we’ll have scarcity and prices higher than we’ve ever seen. I think this is why we regularly hear Biden and his minions talking about greedy oil… Read more »
Where is Elensky now? Isn’t some circus missing a clown? Or do we just have to listen for the cloppity clop of the high heels to know that he/she/it has arrived at a high level ministerial conference.
Here in Amsterdam, capital of the liberals, no one is talking about the farmer protests. If it weren’t for the media you wouldn’t even know they were taking place. As far as people in Amsterdam are concerned, food comes not from farms but from scooters delivering it to your doorstep.