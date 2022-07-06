in Latest, Video

Japan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Germany and UK. Global economic collapse

1.3k Views 26 Votes 9 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Japan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Germany and UK. Global economic collapse
The Duran: Episode 1326

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

26 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

What is the underlying cause of all of these problems? I would say that stupidity would be a one word summary.

1
Reply
Sara
Sara
Reply to  penrose
July 6, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.profit97.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
0
Reply
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

At least the dinosaurs can blame a large object impacting the Earth as a source of their ills. What can humans blame?

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

We have this naive notion that Evolution means “Things are always getting better.” Dream on.

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
Reply to  penrose
July 6, 2022

Here is an example of “evolutionary” progress. We want to move a 150 lb person from point A to point B. So we build a 5000 lb vehicle, put the person into the vehicle, and move 5150 lbs from point A to point B. The person exits the vehicle. Mission accomplished.

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

Humans are (usually) great for getting the rest of the animal population under control. What they can’t control is themselves. Of course, the neocons think they should be the supreme arbiters of human behavior the world over. That’s typical of narcissistic psychopaths.

1
Reply
norecovery
norecovery
July 6, 2022

What is the underlying cause of all of this? … Oligarchs’ “Creative Destruction” of Western economies as a means of transitioning to Neo-Feudalism.

What will be the outcome? … massive civil unrest and potentially revolution. They never learn.

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

And then along come Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci. Their idea of population control is to create and spread disease and then “solve” the problem they have created with deadly “cures.” This level of stupidity boggles the mind.

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
July 6, 2022

Look at the Europeans. They slavishly follow the lead of the Psychopathic American Neocons. What is a good reason to do this? You tell me. I wouldn’t let an American Neocon babysit my cat.

1
Reply

Mark Rutte land grab. Elensky wants $750BN. Sunak-Javid dump Boris. Obrador, free Assange. Update 1

Russia Destroys 2 HIMARS, UK’s Johnson Falling, China ignores Sanctions, Deepens Industry Trade with Russia