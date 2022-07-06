The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Japan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Germany and UK. Global economic collapse
The Duran: Episode 1326
What is the underlying cause of all of these problems? I would say that stupidity would be a one word summary.
At least the dinosaurs can blame a large object impacting the Earth as a source of their ills. What can humans blame?
We have this naive notion that Evolution means “Things are always getting better.” Dream on.
Here is an example of “evolutionary” progress. We want to move a 150 lb person from point A to point B. So we build a 5000 lb vehicle, put the person into the vehicle, and move 5150 lbs from point A to point B. The person exits the vehicle. Mission accomplished.
Humans are (usually) great for getting the rest of the animal population under control. What they can’t control is themselves. Of course, the neocons think they should be the supreme arbiters of human behavior the world over. That’s typical of narcissistic psychopaths.
What is the underlying cause of all of this? … Oligarchs’ “Creative Destruction” of Western economies as a means of transitioning to Neo-Feudalism.
What will be the outcome? … massive civil unrest and potentially revolution. They never learn.
And then along come Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci. Their idea of population control is to create and spread disease and then “solve” the problem they have created with deadly “cures.” This level of stupidity boggles the mind.
Look at the Europeans. They slavishly follow the lead of the Psychopathic American Neocons. What is a good reason to do this? You tell me. I wouldn’t let an American Neocon babysit my cat.