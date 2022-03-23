The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Mariupol city center. NATO targets China. Trucker strike in Spain. Update 1
News Topic 446
Lavrov’s History Lesson – Germany’s Downfall – Russian Forces Develop Routine
MoA – Lavrov’s History Lesson – Germany’s Downfall – Russian Forces Develop Routine
Th Saker has reproduced the transcript of a talk Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov has given three days ago. It is quite long with a Q&A at the end but it is a very good history lesson on how we got to the point that Russia felt it had to intervene in the Ukraine.
Half Mariupol Under Russian Control, Zelensky Open to Talks on Crimea, Donbass, US Sanctions China
