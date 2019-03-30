Connect with us

Latest

News

Russia

Maria Zakharova places Russiagate blame squarely on press [Video]

Zakharova: “When you say the right rests with those who are strong, you imply that the strong is also smart.”
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

299 Views

During this last week, most of the reaction from Russian news media to the conclusion of the Russiagate (hoax) investigation was rather factually based, simply with reports on what happened, and the reactions of people within the United States.

However, there certainly is a reaction to this mess from the halls of power in Russia, and on March 27, Maria Zakharova, the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, gave hers on Russia One’s Vesti News’ program 60 Minutes. She had a lot to say:

Her response in a nutshell, encapsulates the scope of what will come – even more discussion and investigations, because each side did not get a total win.

While the summary report written by AG William Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein does clear the President of any culpability in any sort of wrongdoing, the sore losers want to reverse the course of this outcome in any way possible. But Mrs. Zakharova gives the proper reaction to this whole mess at about [01:38] when she simply begins laughing at the whole mess about how now Mueller himself may become the target of the investigation.

The rest of the report is a montage of American media in their efforts to impugn the American President at whatever cost.

The reaction of the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman is priceless.

“They are a team of the best people in the country. They are the American propagandists as they are. No more, no less. Now, you can [know] how it is done. The entire team, headed be Fareed Zaharia, by the way… we are talking about propagandists. We are talking about the people who pretend to be journalists… they probably should all apologize now.

And then, this:

“This information, pardon my French, riff-raff [according to the translation], has been making the anti-Russian information agenda for two years already. They should apologize for that. Even more than that – we are not going to let them get away with this.

We are going to analyze all of this. We are going to cut out those quotes from those wonderful TV programs where they tried to convince the audience that there was collusion between Trump and Russia. All these propagandist words, gestures, methods, will be cut out, formalized and sent to where they are supposed to [be sent] – to the international agencies… I mean the OCSE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe). We will present this to a wider audience.

And then some wit and not a little sarcasm:

I think the world should recognize its heroes. Even more than that, Fareed Zakaria, after the American audience got rid of Charlie Rose… who fell victim to an anti-harassment campaign; I mean, after they got rid of the man who knew as much as Charlie Rose did, Fareed Zakaria is the best they have now in the field of international journalism, because he surely knows how names of different countries are pronounced.

We used to work with this man, about seven or eight years ago when the events in Syria only started to unwind, and those same people were accusing Russia of all sorts of evils… Sergey Lavrov gave an interview to Fareed Zakaria in New York concurrent to the (on the margins of [sic]) the UN General Assembly.

[And,] what do you think? One would think that Syria was the central topic and Russia was accused of everything about it. There was no Trump or election at that moment; this was about seven or eight years ago. What do you think happened to the interview?

All of the crucial points representing the Russian stance toward Syria were cut out by Mr. Zakaria. The propaganda machine crashed on its own iceberg of this very propaganda… They have not yet [said sorry to anyone], but believe me, we are not going to leave it like this.

All of this has been put into the annals of history, and I think all of this should be published and presented to a broader audience.

And then, waxing sarcastic again, Mrs. Zakharova suggest that all of the quotes and excerpts of, presumably the Mueller event, probably Syria too, would make a nice yearbook.

The anchors of 60 Minutes also noted that Russian journalists and Russia itself have a bad reputation, as if they were the main violators of international law, and there is a fascinating rundown of the matters of President Trump recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel, and the concurrent thought that this would lead to a recognition of Crimea’s being part of the Russian Federation.

One of Maria Zakharova’s most salient points is that while the Americans constantly accuse Russia of trying to interfere with the USA’s foreign policy, that policy itself is not consistent from presidential term to presidential term. President Obama had the opposite stance on the Golan Heights as does Mr. Trump. But before Obama, each president had his own take and they were not consistent. Her question, “What does Russia have to do with this?”

It is interesting that Zakharova fingers Fareed Zakaria as a main culprit in the propaganda attack. It is unclear why she thinks he takes a leading position in this, but it is possible that she is using his deliberate scrubbing of the Syria interview as an example of how the American press works. She IS correct, for they do indeed use whatever supports the narrative they wish to brainwash their readers and viewers with. Perhaps that is the point.

It seems clear that the Russian government is not interested in just taking all this abuse any more than President Trump is. If Maria’s thoughts get put into reality, while Western Europe is likely to try to block Russia’s statements about all this, there is a good possibility that the Russian viewpoint will be understood and accepted – not by the political élite, but by the regular people of Germany, Greece, Turkey, other countries that have been gradually softening their stance towards their eastern neighbor, and, despite NATO membership, have been entering into business arrangements with Russia.

It does seem like there is some justice to this. Russia has been the scapegoat of the West for a very long time, and during that time it both took the criticism, politely refuting it, but all the while slowly getting stronger. It may be that the time has come for the Bear to speak out loudly and firmly, that the time for this mistreatment is over.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
4 Comments

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
john vieiraGuySewraj AwmeeVera Gottlieb Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

And how many more sequels to this sordid happening??? What better way to distract the people from what is really ailing the country. Is today’s American MSM really so blind? Or is it a fast way of making a buck without much effort?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
March 30, 2019 19:27
Sewraj Awmee
Guest
Sewraj Awmee

God knows best His plan for humanity in 2019.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
March 30, 2019 19:44
Guy
Member
Guy

Reminds me of the saying “Speak softly but carry a big Stick”
But seriously the Western propaganda machinery has been working overtime and it is way past time that it was exposed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
March 30, 2019 22:03
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Has definitely been working overtime on their own “constituents”…the “one” narrative leading to the OWO???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
March 31, 2019 00:14

Latest

The conclusion of Russiagate, Part IV – divisions deepen

Both sides in the Russiagate controversy got fed just enough to further deepen the conflict, perhaps by design.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 30, 2019

By

Russiagate is dead. Long live Russiagate. 

We have no doubt seen this statement broadcast; there is even a news / opinion piece in existence with a very similar title. The Narrative is dead! Long Live the Narrative! Its writer, James Howard Kunstler made an astute set of statements:

The Narrative is dead! Long live The Narrative!

That’s what played on CNN, NBC, and The New York Times yesterday as they struggled to digest the parting meal Robert Mueller served to the RussiaGate lynch mob: a nothingburger with a side of crow-flavored fries. Mr. Mueller was careful, though, to leave a nice red poison cherry on top with his statement that “…while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mr. Mueller, who ought to know better, could not be more in error on that too-fine-a-point. The official finding that no crime was committed is, ipso facto, an exoneration, and to impute otherwise is a serious breach of his role in this legal melodrama.

What actually happened with RussiaGate? A cabal of government officials colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign to interfere in the 2016 election and, failing to achieve their desired outcome, engineered a two-years-plus formal inquisition to deflect attention from their own misconduct and attempt to overthrow the election result.

There are two poles of what is now shaping up to be the new narrative for the Democrats.

The first pole is the poison cherry of innuendo – that the implication is that something must be there; something must have happened in order for Mr. Mueller to not be 100% clear on this point. And of course, even though Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is not perceived as a friend to Donald Trump, he is overshadowed by William Barr, the Attorney General, who was hand-picked by the President himself.

It does not matter that Mr. Barr and Mr. Rosenstein together agreed that there was no ground for indictment or further inquiry in the matter of obstruction of justice. Indeed, the logical argument proceeds that with no collusion evidence, there was nothing to obstruct.

But that is logic, and we in America don’t work that way. God forbid (Oh, wait a minute, we cannot talk about God – he doesn’t exist, anyway!) we would rely on logic! Not when there is someone who needs to be taken down!

The second pole is only touched upon – it is categorized as the desire of Hillary Rodham Clinton to win the Presidency, but this bears further examination on the question of Why? 

This question is deserving of its own study and will be approached in a forthcoming piece. For now, it is sufficient to understand that there was far more than mere personal ambition involved, even for someone as reputedly addicted to power as Hillary Clinton.

Those poles remain in place. The fervent, neé irrational-appearing desire to remove President Trump from office suffered a hit, but that hit appears to have stirred up the already angry hornets’ nest into an even angrier one, with a new revised narrative:

We know you are hiding something. Therefore we must have all the documents so we can find it.

This shows in the taunting, triumphalist attitude Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats took when, in a fiery statement, she declared AG Barr’s summary to be condescending and arrogant:

“Mr. Attorney General,” she said, “show us the report and we’ll come to our own conclusions.” She asked what Trump and the Republicans were afraid of and mocked them as “scaredy-cats.”

The Dems are asking for the entire Mueller report, a surprisingly small report given the 22 month length of the investigation. The report’s size is reported to be in the neighborhood of 300 pages or so. However, it contains information that, by law, cannot be disseminated, such as grand jury testimony. Apparently this is of no concern for the narrative, because the Democrats appear to be determined to keep the Russiagate ball rolling, and the insinuation is that they will find something in the original report that they can use to further their goals.

The divide on this issue is more bitter than ever, and it provoked even the usually weak-willed GOP to make some fire of its own. California Democrat Representative Adam Schiff has not backed down one bit on his claim that there is “substantial evidence” of collusion, though he has never spoken clearly about exactly what he knows, even now. This prompted what some people have noted as a remarkable exchange in the House Intelligence Committee, in which the committee demanded him to resign the chairmanship of that body.

Mr. Schiff acted like he was correct, calling on the issue of a meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. with Russian Attorney Natalya Veselitskaya in the New York Trump Tower, as “proof” of collusion. He certainly appears here to be a compelling actor, for his response is impassioned and even sounds sincere. But he is also completely consumed by what he thinks, and this may be just a revelation of how insane the man has actually become.

In summary, the Democrats are digging in. So are the Republicans, though in a companion piece here, we noted that even one of the most highly respected Republican senators still subscribes to the notion that Russia is so powerful that they can “turn Americans against one another”, showing that the narrative about Russia as threat is deeply embedded among the political class.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Liberals ensure own extinction due to what they promote [Video]

Liberals and their value system lead to their own death, while traditional family values will survive. A major player in helping this happen is the Orthodox Church.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 30, 2019

By

If you are a conservative Christian and you feel run down by the relentless onslaught of liberals and their looniness on your TV, in your music, in your children’s classrooms, in their public school restrooms…

If you feel like the whole world is going gay and condemning you for not supporting this “progress in love”, if you seem to be the only sober individual staying in your hotel, whilst the other guests all reek of marijuana, especially in celebration of April 20 at 4:20 PM (or is it AM, or which time zone is it supposed to be, man?)…

If you know you need to love your enemies but at the same time find it hard to deal with being attacked relentlessly for your faith and your traditional family values…

We may have a bit of good news for you. All you need is patience and fortitude. Watch this video by Dr. Steve Turley:

He makes some really excellent points that it is easy to lose track of in the turbulent and very activist and leftist news cycle in the USA. While Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon (who is openly gay) sing a truly stomach-turning rendition of “Those were the days” (the stomach turns at the thought of these people saying ‘girls were girls and men were men’… a major contextual ouch moment), while we reach to change the channel or even better, to turn the TV off, we can also remember that in our home, our family is our little church.

Everything that we hold dear in terms of faith and life can be expressed and upheld and taught within the walls of our homes and hopefully in our Church communities.

If your church is one of those that has espoused the wackiness of the day, do not worry. The Orthodox Churches have maintained the ancient traditions, and in particular the ones that are from Former Soviet Union countries are now among the strongest and purest religious communities on earth. At this time, Orthodoxy is growing rapidly as people flee to the True Church.

A Georgian Orthodox Church priest baptises a baby during a mass baptism ceremony at the Sameba Trinity cathedral in Tbilisi on January 19, 2011.

Dr Turley notes the remarkable changes in Georgia (an Orthodox Christian nation and oddly enough, a NATO ally) which has really energized pro-life values. The political alignment of Georgia is friendly towards the US and Europe, but the Church is very close to the Russian Orthodox Church, the largest and most powerful Eastern Orthodox community in the world at this time. Georgia’s Church is probably one of the most traditional, as well, with the Georgian Patriarch often leading the response to any attack against the life and practice of true Christians.

The change is so much that the Europeans question whether or not Georgia’s Orthodox Church is an obstacle to “European values”.

Apparently, it is. And for Dr Steve Turley and many, many other Christians, this is a very good thing.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Democrat candidates begin their CIA indoctrination course (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 123.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 30, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a look at how former CIA directors,  are passing around a “briefing book” to 2020 Democrat Presidential, candidates to counteract what they call ‘fake news’ and ‘foreign election interference’.

Michael Morell and John McLaughlin have compiled the unclassified report, which contains, in their view, the major national security challenges facing the United States. The “briefing book is being distributing to every Democrat candidate running for U.S. president.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via The Washington Post…

The report, which former acting CIA directors Michael Morell and John McLaughlin call a “briefing book,” is modeled on the classified oral briefing that the intelligence community provides to the nominees of each major political party running for president, usually after the nominating conventions.

The former officials said they’re distributing their briefing now, more than a year before nominees are selected, in response to “the recent rise and abundance of fake news and foreign election interference,” according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

The 37-page document, which has not been previously reported, was sent this month to nearly every announced candidate and will soon be sent to President Trump, the former officials said.

Intelligence agencies have usually viewed their discussions with nominees as a chance to prepare a potential president for the kinds of issues that he or she will have to grapple with, and to give them a sense of the kind of capabilities and expertise that the U.S. government can bring to bear.

But this unclassified document has the feel of an urgent primer, a way to quickly get the candidates up to speed on issues any president will face and to dispel myths and misperceptions.

“We are incredibly divided as a nation . . . and there are debates about what the facts and the truth are on key issues,” Morell said. “When it comes to national security, that’s a dangerous thing.”

Morell and McLaughlin, who have participated in the classified presentations to nominees in the past, enlisted former intelligence officials to write short articles highlighting the key issues in their areas of expertise. The briefing book covers 10 topics, including cybersecurity, China’s expanding power, U.S.-Russia relations, North Korea’s nuclear weapons ambitions and tensions with Iran. Morell, who now hosts a podcast called “Intelligence Matters,” where many of these topics are explored, said the group may update the report with new articles, including the national security implications of climate change.

“The only aim in this is to provide a foundation of fact and analysis for debate and discussion,” McLaughlin said. “No one has to agree with everything. These are contentious issues. But these are the views of people who have worked on these issues for a long time.”

Morell and McLaughlin said that none of the reports contain classified information, and they submitted the entire briefing book to intelligence agencies for review before distributing it. The agencies raised no objections, and the authors worked without pay, McLaughlin and Morell said.

The report is meant to inform candidates as they begin debates and discuss national security issues, McLaughlin and Morell said. But so far, candidates who have received the material are reluctant to talk about it. Most campaigns have not articulated a foreign policy position yet, so the briefing is reaching them at a time when they are probably just beginning to think about the issues in play.

“It’s very helpful information,” said Patricia Ewing, communications director for Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson. “What’s terrific about the briefing is that all the candidates are getting it and will be on the same page.”

As benign as the document is — its findings won’t strike foreign policy experts as particularly revelatory, though they are detailed — it is inevitably provocative in one respect: It describes the world in ways sometimes at odds with the current president’s views.

Take Russia, for instance. Peter Clement, a former career analyst and manager who spent more than 35 years at the CIA, describes the country as a significant global rival, a threat to U.S. and European alliances and concludes that “prospects for improved relations are not good.”

Trump, on the other hand, has said that his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve tensions. And he has said that he takes Putin at his word when he claims that the country did not interfere in the 2016 election, an act that the briefing book, along with the consensus view of the U.S. intelligence community, takes as a given and central fact that must inform the United States’ approach to Russia.

The briefing book does not take a position on any policy, and in that sense isn’t a rebuke to the Trump administration. And it hues closely to the main views of most intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA.

On hot-button issues, the report also contains some warning. Norm Roule, formerly the CIA’s top Iran analyst, writes that “Iran has threatened to withdraw” from an agreement struck during the Obama administration that froze its nuclear weapons development program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, but Iran has said it will remain in compliance, and U.S. officials have publicly testified that, at least for now, the country has stuck to its commitments and isn’t developing nuclear weapons.

“Tehran will remain in the nuclear deal as long as it perceives that the economic and diplomatic advantages outweigh the risks that would come with withdrawal,” Roule writes. “Should Iran believe that these advantages are insufficient, it is likely to ramp up its rhetoric over withdrawal from the deal and then undertake symbolic nuclear expansion to encourage concessions from Europe.”

The candidates will have to confront such foreign policy issues on the campaign trail. McLaughlin and Morell said they hope their briefing will help to shape the candidates’ views, but they are not advocating for any position or campaign.

“The intelligence community that I spent 33 years in and know today is the least political part of our government,” Morell said. “The people who work there are apolitical. They care deeply about the issues they’re working on. And they do not allow their policy views or their political views to influence what they’re writing.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending