source

Two UK judges have ruled that Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 violates the UN charter on human rights.

Major Win for Free Speech in the UK

Exclusive video/written content for as little as £5 a month: https://www.lotuseaters.com/register Full Video: https://www.lotuseaters.com/the-podcast-of-the-lotus-eaters-29-18-12-20 Subscribe to our…https://youtu.be/THWKFqzg7qs

@sargon – sargon – Two UK judges have ruled that Section 127 of the… Two UK judges have ruled that Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 violates the UN charter on human rights.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report