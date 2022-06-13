The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron’s first round failure in National Assembly vote. Governments across Europe fail
The Duran: Episode 1306
In the US, those of us who are free-thinkers, know that the ideologues and ignoramuses in this regime (and the DS) do not understand the species to which they belong nor do they understand history and other cultures. They are incapable of walking the cat back to the genesis of a problem nor can they walk the cat forward to the logical conclusion. If they understood the concept of never being wrong if they can change their minds with contrary evidence, they would embrace doing their homework as well. Nothing operates in a vacuum.