in Latest, Video

Macron heckled at The Hague. Summer offensive. Trudeau meets Ukraine PM. Canada pipeline hack. U/1

369 Views 20 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron heckled at The Hague. Summer offensive. Trudeau meets Ukraine PM. Canada pipeline hack. U/1
Topic 926

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

20 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
john plum
john plum
April 12, 2023

Disgust: Yeah no intelligent court issues an arrest warrant to he media; it issues it to an enforcement agency with jurisdiction; perhaps they believe the West is at war with Russia? Yes that is implicit. Declare it then! But YOU do not have that authority!
Don’t as judiciary play these games, treating the whole of the public as if they are stupid, have no common sense, when it is you that lack it.

You bring yourselves into disrepute; You may be corrupt, but you are also pathetic, childish.

Last edited 1 hour ago by john plum
0
Reply
john plum
john plum
April 12, 2023

That’s right Alex, let rip the intelligent cynicism!
You’re insights are most welcome, and entertaining, voicing what we intuit merely by hearing the tone of soothsayers’ words and hisses that stream from their forked tongues, out of their unconvincing, lying lips.

1
Reply

INTERMARIUM “George Friedman: This is the intermarium from the Black Sea to the Baltic, that Pilsudski dreamed of, this is the solution for the United States.” importance of Odessa

China charms Emperor Macron