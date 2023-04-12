The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron heckled at The Hague. Summer offensive. Trudeau meets Ukraine PM. Canada pipeline hack. U/1
Topic 926
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Disgust: Yeah no intelligent court issues an arrest warrant to he media; it issues it to an enforcement agency with jurisdiction; perhaps they believe the West is at war with Russia? Yes that is implicit. Declare it then! But YOU do not have that authority!
Don’t as judiciary play these games, treating the whole of the public as if they are stupid, have no common sense, when it is you that lack it.
You bring yourselves into disrepute; You may be corrupt, but you are also pathetic, childish.
That’s right Alex, let rip the intelligent cynicism!
You’re insights are most welcome, and entertaining, voicing what we intuit merely by hearing the tone of soothsayers’ words and hisses that stream from their forked tongues, out of their unconvincing, lying lips.