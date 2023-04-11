INTERMARIUM “George Friedman: This is the intermarium from the Black Sea to the Baltic, that Pilsudski dreamed of, this is the solution for the United States.” importance of Odessa

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“Interviewer:Your Odessa strategy…?

Scott Ritter:Well … a lot has happened since then because when I first articulated, first of all we didn’t have Putin’s address. You know we live in a new, we live in a different world, things advance. I hinged that argument off a comment Putin made to a reporter in the summer remember I talked about the Hungarian reporter so I think we have to acknowledge that between that time and now things have changed and I’ll give you an example of how things have changed. When Putin made that comment we now know that Putin was still concerned about the collapsing Russian economy. It wasn’t until recently Putin was able to say with confidence that the Russian economy wouldn’t contract 25 percent. Who now could say the Russian economy is confidentiality protected. Two percent and is going to grow and expand in the coming future. So he feels a lot better today than he did in that state so sometimes when you talk about the Odessa pause, The Odessa option those pauses and their options are a product of the reality, the confidence that you have. So there’s that too the situation in Moldova has changed dramatically since then. There’s a greater threat to Transisteria so a Odessa pause may not be to the benefit of Russia as it was. Or does it pause may actually serve to mobilise rapidly, mobilise a Transnistria option for the other side. So I still believe that Russia could do this…

Russian Victory is the removal of Zelinski, I mean the end game is Zelinski gone. So it’s not even so much that we’ve got to take Odessa”

Aaron Maté on Twitter: “Friedman: “For the United States, the primordial fear is … German technology and German capital, Russian natural resources and Russian manpower as the only combination that has for centuries scared the hell out of the United States.” / Twitter” Friedman: “For the United States, the primordial fear is … German technology and German capital, Russian natural resources and Russian manpower as the only combination that has for centuries scared the hell out of the United States.”

“George Friedman: This is the intermarium from the Black Sea to the Baltic that Pilsudski dreamed of, this is the solution for the United States.”. This is not about some great Poland, so about Poland taking more land for themselves. Just like Kiev:

“Col. Macgregor: Kiev was historically viewed as an outpost of Western civilization in Eastern Europe. Beyond Kiev were Tatars, Mongols and Russians, nothing else. As a result Western Ukraine is fundamentally different culturally, linguistically and in other ways, because of a long term Polish, Lithuanian influence.”

Similar situation is with Minsk. Minsk because of Polish and Lithuanian influence also it was the end of civilization to a lesser degree, Bialorus is Bialo(rus) afterall. From Eastern European countries Bialorus and Eastern Ukraine were closest connected to Russia. That’s why you got Nuclear weapons moving to Bialorus because Minsk is in the same situation like Kiev and they know it. That’s why you got Russification of Bialorus unlike the West they don’t do it by forcefully. They are close to Russia so just promoting speaking Russian is enough while in Ukraine the West forbids Russia and forces people to use Ukrainian. .

What is intermarium which was Pilsudski’s dream. Answer is contained in “from the Black Sea to the Baltic” its single state, a Polish commonwealth land mass from Baltic to Black Sea separating Europe and Asia, controlling land mass from Baltic to Black Sea gives you control over the whole land corridor between Europe and Asia including Russia. One state controlling land trade between Europe and Asia including Russia. That’s why Odessa is so important. Poland still can control the land corridor between Asia and Europe with Romania. But the most optimal solution is for Poland to control West Ukraine including Odessa so the corridor to Black Sea which makes it one state who controls land trade between Asia and Europe. That was Pilsudski’s dream and that’s why the US helped him recrate Poland after over 100 years of not existing. Poland was supposed to be a land mass controlling land trade between Asia and Europe which helped the US make sure Russia and Germany won’t get too close and contest its superiority(at the time it was US and British superiority).

So if Putin really will try to contest the West, he will contest Odessa which the West will not want to allow because Odessa is required for the existence of a Polish intermarium. But since he offered Poland splitting Ukraine it had to include Odessa because he is not stupid so he needs to be ok with concept intermarium. He sees Polish anti-Russian propaganda but he knows in the end Poles are slavs and this propaganda is just to control a bewildered herd. Since when Marcon and France are representing Europe? What happened to Germany? Before when Europe was negotiating with China Merkel was leading? Like I said Germany was taking too much control over Europe that was the whole point, now you got France taking Lead. I suspect part of this is why the British left the EU is because of Germany’s control which is now gone. The British may want to come back to contest the leading role in the EU against, for example, France.

The whole point of this was not winning against Russia, there was a desire for a change for regime but they are not stupid, don’t take fights they don’t always win. So they would talk about regime change in Russia but they knew there were low chances for it. But even if that doesn’t work they still secure regime change in the EU. Germany because of this conflict and sanction and narrative that Putin is bad will lose its economic leverage which constituted its political leverage in the EU. So either they conquer Russia through regime change or they remove their biggest competitor Germany which thanks to cooperation with Russia was starting to threaten the US superiority. The rest of the EU went for it because Germany was taking too much control over the EU. The US would not be able to do it without approval of parts of the EU.

That is why I believe in the Odessa moment that Scott Rither is talking about. Putin is not stupid he will not provoke the West. He will stop at the Dnieper river and so will peacekeeping forces and Ukraine will be split. Putin will secure influence over Eastern Ukraine. Poland will secure control over Western Ukraine if it includes Odessa it will create an Intermarium so one state controlling land trade Between Asia(including Russia) and Europe. This plus US control over all the Seas gives you lots of control, control is leverage and that’s the whole point. Just like Nord stream was created to remove leverage from Poland, Ukraine and Belarus so countries through which other pipelines went through. So creation of Intermarium, one state controlling land mass Between Europe and Asia creates huge leverage. Leverage which Germany didn’t want Poland to have that’s why Poland did not accept splitting Ukraine when it was offered because Poland at that time was controlled by a Germany controlled puppet government which didn’t want Poland to have such leverage.

Welcome to the World of Leverages and Power Politics, in the world of Realistics Politics. Where Nord Stream was build to remove leverage from Eastern European countries, where Germany’s control over cheap energy sources in the form of cheap gas gave them such big economic leverage over Europe which they converted into huge political leverage to such a degree that when people were talking about what the EU will do the question was often posed in the form of what Germany will do. They were holding such a big economic and political grip over the EU and that’s what Americans did not like.

