in Latest, Video

Macron begins rocky second term. Mélenchon moves into position to become prime minister

19 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron begins rocky second term. Mélenchon moves into position to become prime minister
The Duran: Episode 1272

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Chabad Lubovic and Ukrainian Gang-Countergang Operations [Vanessa Beeley and Matt Ehret Talk]

Special Military Operation, Q & A