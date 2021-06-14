Macron and Johnson Row Publicly over N. Ireland’s Status as UK-EU Relations Collapse
Boris Johnson infuriated after Emmanuel Macron suggested Northern Ireland was not part of UK
Boris Johnson was left infuriated on Saturday when Emmanuel Macron suggested in head-to-head G7 summit talks that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK. The Prime Minister attempted to explain his frustration with the Northern Ireland Protocol by asking Mr Macron what he would do if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris, according to a UK government source.
very one sided account — the tories were stupid enough to sign it and none of your excuses can conceal this fact — also your account of the creation of the artificial state of northern ireland is also naive – the conflict will not spread to the south , it didn’t during 30 years of the troubles and it won’t now — you’re stuff about the uk is always hostage to your own political views and these segments are always the weakest things that you do. No one in england cares about northern ireland — the tory press, the tory… Read more »
So they negotiated for months with clenched teeth late into the night about Northern Ireland, one prime minister had to resign over it, they created a document hundreds of pages long and one paragraph says you can just ignore it. And now that the brits do exactly that, the EU is furious.
The EU. What a joke.