Biden White House afraid to hold joint press conference with Putin
Biden to hold solo press conference after Putin, avoiding risk of mistakes while sharing stage and keeping control of narrative
By Tony Cox, a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers. President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference following his June 16 summit in Geneva with President Vladimir Putin, avoiding the risk of blundering while sharing the stage with his Russian counterpart.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Moronic as usual
There’s a simple reason for that: Putin is a black belt Judoka. If the geriatic gets touchy with him, like with everybody except Angela and Uschi on G7, who knows what would happen.
Years ago, in British politics the then chancellor, Denis Healey made the comment that being criticised by politician Geoffrey Howe was like “Being savaged by a dead sheep.”
No doubt Putin thinks along similar lines about Biden.