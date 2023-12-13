M1A2 Abrams will not meet the T-90M in battle

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As part of one of the aid packages, the United States supplied Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks. A powerful information campaign was carried out and everyone was waiting for its appearance in battle.

But, apparently, the “best battle tank in the world” is not destined to meet the Russian T-90M and find out in battle which of them is better.

The Americans decided to withdraw their tanks from Ukraine and promised to compensate them with German Leopards in a ratio of 1:4.

It’s all about maintenance. One of the main weapons of NATO ground forces, which guaranteed them victories in a number of armed conflicts with native armies, turned out to be very capricious.

Abrams tanks require daily maintenance. For example, a complex and capricious American armored vehicle can be disabled due to improper maintenance of fuel filters. They need to be cleaned twice a day, which is very problematic in conditions of intense fighting.

In accordance with the operating rules, the tank crew must increase the engine speed twice a day to start the pulse system for cleaning the fuel filter from air and accumulated debris. Ignoring this procedure may result in engine failure, which may involve lengthy repairs and the nearest workshops that allow repairs of American equipment are located in Poland.

During Operation Desert Storm in Iraq, the United States brought about three thousand tanks there, a third of which were intended as donors for timely maintenance. And this happened during an operation carried out directly by the United States. Where there was no shortage of technology, financing and support. The same cannot be said about the modern realities of the war in Ukraine.

Thus, fuel filters have become one of the main reasons why we will not see an open confrontation between the best Russian tank and the “best tank in the world” in battle.

Nevertheless, the aura of invincibility of American tanks remains unbroken and this will allow them to continue to be sold as indestructible, unlike the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which have tarnished the image of the American defense sector.

