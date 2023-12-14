How the Black Woman Claudine Gay Became President of Harvard University

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The President of Harvard University, and Harvard Professor of political science, Dr. Claudine Gay’s, CV (résumé), indicates that her last refereed publication, as an academic, was in 2012, titled “Moving to Opportunity: the Political Effects of a Housing Mobility Experiment”, which found that “a lottery that offered poor families vouchers to move out of public housing into private apartments … had the unintended consequence of reducing voter turnout among participating adults,” and she inferred from this single study, “that residential mobility, a popular tool in the fight against poverty, may strain poor Americans’ weak ties to the political system.” Nothing that is listed in her CV appears to be at all extraordinary; and consequently the reason for her having been chosen to lead America’s (if not the world’s) highest-prestige university must be found elsewhere.

The Wikipedia article on Claudine Gay says that

Gay grew up the child of Haitian immigrants who came to the United States and met in New York City as students. Her mother studied nursing and her father studied engineering.[10] Gay spent much of her childhood first in New York City, and then in Saudi Arabia, where her father worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,[11] while her mother was a registered nurse.[11] Gay is a cousin of writer Roxane Gay.[10]

Gay attended Phillips Exeter Academy, a private boarding school in Exeter, New Hampshire,[12] from which she graduated in 1988.[13] She then attended Princeton University for one year,[14][15][16] before transferring to Stanford University, where she studied economics. She received the Anna Laura Myers Prize for best undergraduate thesis in economics and graduated in 1992.[11] Gay earned her Ph.D. in 1998 from Harvard University, where she won the university’s Toppan Prize for the best dissertation in political science.[17]

The Wikipedia article on Roxanne Gay says that

Roxane Gay (born October 15, 1974)[1][2] is an American writer, professor, editor, and social commentator. Gay is the author of The New York Times best-selling essay collection Bad Feminist (2014), as well as the short story collection Ayiti (2011), the novel An Untamed State (2014), the short story collection Difficult Women (2017), and the memoir Hunger (2017).

Gay was an assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University for four years before joining Purdue University as an associate professor of English. In 2018, she left Purdue to become a visiting professor at Yale University.[3]

Gay is a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times,[4] founder of Tiny Hardcore Press, essays editor for The Rumpus, co-editor of PANK, a nonprofit literary arts collective, and the editor for Gay Mag, which was founded in partnership with Medium.[5][6][7] …

Gay was born in Omaha, Nebraska,[1] to Michael and Nicole Gay, both of Haitian descent.[8][9] Her mother was a homemaker and her father is owner of GDG Béton et Construction, a Haitian concrete company.[10][11] Gay was raised Roman Catholic and spent her summers visiting family in Haiti.[12][13] She attended high school at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.[14] Gay began writing essays as a teenager,[15] with much of her early work being influenced by her experience with childhood sexual violence.[16] Her parents were relatively wealthy, supporting her through college and paying her rent until she was 30.[12]

Gay began her undergraduate studies at Yale University, but dropped out in her junior year to pursue a relationship in Arizona.[17][18] She completed her undergraduate degree at Vermont College of Norwich University, and also earned a master’s degree with an emphasis in creative writing from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.[19]

Gay attended graduate school at Michigan Technological University in 2008, where she earned a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Technical Communication in 2010.[20] She was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Circle.[21] Her dissertation is titled Subverting the Subject Position: Toward a New Discourse About Students as Writers and Engineering Students as Technical Communicators.[22] Dr. Ann Brady served as her dissertation advisor.[22]

Career [edit]

After completing her Ph.D., Gay began her academic teaching career in 2010 at Eastern Illinois University,[23] where she was assistant professor of English. While at EIU, she was a contributing editor for Bluestem magazine,[24] and she also founded Tiny Hardcore Press. Gay worked at Eastern Illinois University until the end of the 2013–14 academic year. She was an associate professor of creative writing in the Master of Fine Arts program at Purdue University from August 2014 until 2018.[5][25] Gay announced her departure from Purdue in October 2018, voicing concerns about the fairness of her compensation and noting Purdue had failed to address the issue.[26] For the spring of 2019 Gay was serving as a visiting professor at Yale University.[26] …

Medium approached Gay in 2017 about the possibility of starting a “pop-up” magazine for the online publishing platform.[54] The magazine would specialize in cultural criticism and provide pay for writers including Gay’s work in an editorial capacity.[54] The weekly online publication was produced with Medium’s Deputy Editor Laura June and Managing Editor Kaitlyn Adams.[55][56]

On 10 March 2022, the Website, Wealth Simple, headlined “Roxane Gay on Financial Independence: ‘The Most Important Thing a Woman Can Do for Herself’

She’s the best-selling author of ‘Bad Feminist’ and ‘Hunger.’ And until five years ago she’d never saved a penny. The author on her complicated relationship with money.”

Roxane wrote there that

I think the most important thing a woman can ever do for herself is have financial independence. Even if you’re saving five dollars a paycheck. I totally understand the realities of the world, but save five dollars a paycheck. It really, really helps.

When I was a young child, we were middle class. As I started entering my teenage years, my parents became relatively wealthy. My mom stayed at home to raise us, and my dad was an engineer. We moved a lot, but we always lived in really nice neighborhoods, and we always had nice houses. … At 13 I went to boarding school. Before then, I had understood that everyone around us was pretty much in the same socio-economic situation. When I went to boarding school, I understood the difference between comfortable and ludicrously rich. It’s hard to explain — I understood that these were people with generational wealth, because their names were on buildings on campus. Like one day I was in the bathroom, and I looked down at the grate and saw the name on the grate, and was like oh. That’s the same name as my classmate. And then I realized. Oh. Oh. And when there’s a Heinz ketchup heir that’s your classmate, you start to realize, this is just a different level. And they would talk about going to Europe for break, and skiing in Switzerland, and some of them had cars, even though you’re not supposed to have cars on campus. And they would park them nearby, and it was just absurd. Jewelry, watches, even their clothes — designer clothes, designer bags. Stuff like that.

My parents really believed in children working, so we had chores growing up, and I would babysit, and my brothers had paper routes. In high school, my dad was like, ‘You need to get a job, so you don’t lose all sense of financial perspective.’ So I worked washing dishes at first, and I worked in the library, and I also had little jobs in college as well. Washing dishes…this was like 1988, so [I earned] maybe three or four dollars an hour. It was just my dad wanting me to appreciate the value of a dollar. It really was about perspective. That money I mostly spent on food. It was a dark time, and food was my drug.

My parents also sent me an allowance at school, so I also sometimes spent it on clothes and music — I did love music; I did buy a lot of cassette tapes. With the allowance came the expectation that I would get straight A’s.

I have never — until five years ago — saved a penny.

College? It was assumed. There was no option. My parents told me I needed to major in something that would make me money. The Haitian trifecta: engineer, doctor, lawyer. So I was pre-med, and then architecture, and then finally, when it was my choice, I majored in liberal arts. I worked — actually, it was one of the best-paying jobs I’ve ever had — in the computer lab in the underground library on campus. As in, literally underground. So that was a nice job, and I made nine dollars an hour. So it was just a really great job. I liked computers, and this was in the early days of computers.

My parents paid my rent until I was 30 years old. I was mostly still in school, but some of those years I was not in school. They definitely supported me through my master’s degree, and then I took about five years off after my master’s degree, and I worked. And I actually made a good salary, because I was living in Lincoln, Nebraska, but my parents paid my rent. In my defense my rent was $385. They could afford it. They supported me as long as I was working, and I was working. I worked a range of jobs during that time: I worked at an adult video store, and I worked at a bar, and then I finished my masters, and I actually worked as a writer at the University of Nebraska college of engineering. I wrote recruitment materials, and articles for the alumni magazine, and stuff for the website. I spent my money on women.

I was really, really young. Back then I thought, Oh, to get someone to like me, I have to spoil her and treat her really well. Going out to dinner, gifts, stuff like that. So I spent a lot of money on women — and electronics. I’ve always had an electronics habit. …

The Wiki article on Claudine Gay avoids saying anything about her family’s wealth, or about the sorts of things that her cousin Roxane wrote about, and this is the reason why I’ve drawn these details from Claudine’s cousin instead of from Claudine herself. (Neither Wiki article says anything about nor even names the person’s father; so, the financial background of both Claudine and Roxane can only be guessed at; it is hidden.) So, the fact that both Gays were born in the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, a nation that is used by American billionaires for super-low-wage labor (competing against U.S. workers) making more than half of Haiti’s exports as being (35.8%) “Knit T-shirts” and (20.3%) “Knit sweaters,” and with 82.8% of Haiti’s exports going to the United States, and the fact that both Claudine and Roxane somehow were selected to enter Exeter (where annual tuition, room and board cost $64,789), and that Claudine’s father “worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,[11” while Roxane’s was “owner of GDG Béton et Construction, a Haitian concrete company,” indicates that both fathers were already cooperating with or agents of American billionaires, even before they relocated themselves and their children into the U.S. These were hardly ‘boat lift people’.)

Harvard University has the world’s largest academic endowment fund; and, so, it’s controlled by, and serves especially the interests of, billionaires, especially (but not exclusively) of U.S. billionaires. Why did their agents, who selected Claudine Gay, choose her to lead their top-preferred University?

Here is my hypothesis:

It is normal for prestigious academic institutions to select as their leaders individuals who will serve the interests of billionaires; and Claudine Gay does this in two ways:

1. She does nothing to challenge the billionaires’ superiority over the public, nor to question the consequent correctness of billionaires controlling the Government. In an aristocracy (such as the United States is, and this is to say that an aristocracy is a Government that is controlled on a one-dollar-one-vote — or the wealthiest rule the country — basis, instead of on a one-person-one-vote, or democratic, basis), an individual’s worth is his or her net worth: wealth equals virtue, and poverty equals sin or evilness. The Gays have gotten to where they are in the American pecking-order by not challenging the idea that the richest are the best, and the poorest are the worst.

2. Claudine Gay furthermore does this while being, herself, twice tagged or labelled in the billionaires-encouraged liberal mythology (and conservative billionaires have no need of it because they peddle a conservative mythology), as having ‘pulled herself up by her own bootstraps’ by having become Harvard’s President supposedly DESPITE being both black and female. This establishes her as a role-model for OTHER Blacks and OTHER females, and thus as a message to both of those often-discriminated-against categories, telling them that if they work hard (like the Gays have done) and don’t criticize billionaires (and centi-millionaires and other super-wealthy individuals), then they, too, might rise to become among the elite. This is a useful message for all billionaires to send, because the resistance to billionaires’ rule over the country comes almost exclusively from minority-groups and from females. WASPs and males have traditionally been conservatives, very accepting of rule by the super-rich. And the purpose of any aristocracy is to redirect any dissatisfaction by the public so as to aim it against other labels or categories within the public, such as against men, or women; or homosexuals, or straights; or Jews or Muslims or Christians; or etc; but NOT against the aristocrats — the billionaires and other super-rich, who actually control any aristocracy. This enables the billionaires to continue controlling the Government.

In any case, it is interesting that America’s news-media (such as this) have covered-up, not published, what the alleged ‘anti-Semitic’ statements by Claudine Gay had been, that caused a congressional investigation into the matter. According to the pro-Republican and pro-Likud Times of Israel, most of the calls for Gay to resign came from Republican billionaires and members of Congress. It is understandable that Gay would have been appointed by Democrats, since her labels are ones that Democrats favor: ‘Black’ and ‘female’. The controversy over this matter seems to be between Democrats versus Republicans, instead of being between true versus false.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

