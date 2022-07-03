The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lysychansk Falls, Russia Takes Control of All Lugansk Region as Ukrainian Resistance Collapses
News Topic 541
How to Lose Big in Ukraine | National Review
How to Lose Big in Ukraine | National Review
The policy-makers will try to blame the American people for the policy failures in Ukraine that they authored because they were incapable of thinking more than two steps ahead.
Avoiding a Russian Quagmire, the Improbable Ukrainian Peace, and the Risk of Direct Russo-NATO War
Avoiding a Russian Quagmire, the Improbable Ukrainian Peace, and the Risk of Direct Russo-NATO War
Ukraine is losing and will lose its war with Russia. For Moscow not to lose the peace, it is unfortunately the case that a rump Ukraine may no longer provide in Russian eyes the security from the NATO/Ukraine threat it understandably (to some) seeks. Time is running out to avert a larger, truly Ukraine-wide war…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Following the inevitable Russian victory in Ukraine resulting in a debacle for the US National Security Establishment, with poetic justice the Russians may simply say: “let them eat (humble) pie.” The European Establishment will not even be able to bake one, so the Elites will finally get their comeuppance.
Thank you, Alexander, for the brilliant analysis
This is ultamately a Victory for Ukraine, Putin Liberating them from the satanic west !
Could you Alexander, clarify “Who” exactly are the Russian Allies ?