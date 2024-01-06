Long range missiles and Zaluzhny panic

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The US calling other states “rogue” really takes the cake.
Zaluzhny is himself a neo-fascist. How is it that anyone believes this rat is any different than all of the other rats in this debacle?
There is no stalemate in Ukraine. Russia is systematically winning. There is a stalemate in the negotiations for further Ukraine funding. Thanks to Speaker Mike Johnson, Republicans finally grew a pair and stood up to Biden’s extortion of the open border in exchange for further Ukraine funding. Johnson has made clear that he won’t be conned into more spending in exchange for border measures unless the border is closed. Biden will never go for that, so it is a standoff. There will be constant drama about it but Ukraine won’t get another dime this year from the U.S. The border… Read more »