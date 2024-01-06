Biden, ‘I understand power.’ Haley, The Putin will invade Poland. UK will punish N. Korea

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
We have definitely reached a point in history, where the battle is not against other countries as much as it is a battle against evil everywhere…..
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
Ephesians 6:12
I feel like I am watching a children’s top, reaching the part in its spin where it begins to wobble more and more prior to its fall to the ground. May the sane and sensible return from their long absence and drive this criminal and demonic lunacy back into the depths from which it came.
Do not take Admiral James Stavridis lightly. This avowed neocon served as a NATO commander at Moron Base in Spain in 2013. On the 3rd September, during the enormous naval build-up in the eastern Med after the false flag sarin gas attack at The Ghouta, Stavridis gave the order for 2 Tomahawk cruise missiles to be launched, aimed at the Presidential palace in Damascus. At the time 11 battle fleets were ready to carpet-bomb Syria on Obama’s orders. Iran had declared that if Syria was attacked, Teheran would attack Israel, who had lied the Tomahawks were theirs. Russia’s anti-missile cruiser… Read more »