LONDON FIRE: One man vs mainstream media elites

There is no need to advocate for the theft of private property nor to raise a penny of taxation. Ending wars and rolling back the military-industrial complex could account for all of the funds needed to solve societal woes.

Tensions continue to flare as a ashes of a massive fire in a residential tower continue to smoulder in London.

The deeply unpopular UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced heavy criticism for refusing to speak with displaced people and angry locals at the scene of the blaze which police are now investigating as a criminal act.

By contrast, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn who may well become Prime Minister sooner than many had predicted, spent time talking with and comforting people.

The policies of May who as Home Secretary oversaw drastic cuts to the number of police, fire-fighters and fire stations is being blamed for exacerbating the disaster. Meanwhile, the corporatist culture she and her party encouraged is being blamed for negligent repair work which turned the now gutted tower from a death trap into giant tinder-box.

One local, a man called Ishmahil Blagrove criticised mainstream media for ignoring the fact that for years both public bodies and private citizens had warned for the dangers in the tower and those like it due to inadequate fire safety measures.

His remarks slamming the mainstream media earned Mr. Blagrove applause from other locals.

There is no doubt that government negligence and government policies which awarded private contrasts to corporations responsible (some would say irresponsible) for the repair and maintenance of the gutted tower played a large part in exacerbating the murderous inferno.

Rather than show contrition and insure compensation, temporary housing and eventually permanent local housing for displaced people, the government continues to act in a manner that is arrogant and condescending.

Some members of the left-wing opposition however, are no better. Opposition politician David Lammy has offered the ludicrous proposal of housing displaced people on the private property of others, assuming that the owners or legal tenants are not occupying the building.

This proposal is illegal according to current laws. One is not under an obligation to live in a building he or she owns. One can live there all of the time, some of the time, or none of the time. Unless regulations were passed prohibiting typically foreign investors from buying property in London that will not act as a home, one cannot change the rules after the game has started. It is not only illegal but it is extremely unethical.

The same applies to the most poor people in western countries. While many are opposed to mass immigration, one cannot change the rules once one has lawfully let someone in. This is especially true of EU migrants to countries like the UK, whom the UK must preserve the rights of, irrespective of how things change after Brexit for future generations…assuming Brexit ever happens at all.

Lammy’s proposal is classic Bolshevism and has no place in the modern world. Bolshevism failed, just as Theresa May’s brand of neo-liberal corporatism, sometimes called crony capitalism also dramatically failed. They are equally dangerous forms of political and social extremism.

Governments resort to legalised violence against private property when they grow cheap. The fact is that the UK government has money to rehouse every single displaced person from the fire by paying for their private accommodation at the market rate. It would cost less than a single nuclear missile….far less, in fact.

There is no need to result in radical communist theft of private property in order to save money. Indeed, counting every penny is ironically one of the worst elements of extreme capitalism whose implantation paves the way for extreme leftism.

The government must scout out private apartments, homes and even hotels and make sure every last family is housed adequately. In the longer term the government should buy up existing property at the market rate in the local area in order to hose these people permanently. After that they ought to invest in the building of modern, safe housing for others.

In the words of the well-known English leftist Tony Benn, “If we can find the money to kill people, we can find money to help people”.

Ending military interventions would solve this crisis without having to raise a penny of taxation nor having to resort to property theft.

War creates hardship and bankruptcy. Peace without radicalism is the solution and if anything it is cheaper than war.