LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: The Insubordination of General Milley and the Danger to the US

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This post is not available
Connect with theduran and other members of theduran community
Alexander S. Vindman on Twitter: “If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that. #dotherightthingintherightway https://t.co/izsMMCFPrz / Twitter”
If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that. #dotherightthingintherightway https://t.co/izsMMCFPrz
Drew Holden on Twitter: “For those paying attention at home, this is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th. https://t.co/eaFlI1jwHQ / Twitter”
For those paying attention at home, this is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th. https://t.co/eaFlI1jwHQ
The Washington Post on Twitter: “In the book’s telling, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. https://t.co/7nCDFPhLBo pic.twitter.com/NkrK9p6rGv / Twitter”
In the book’s telling, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. https://t.co/7nCDFPhLBo pic.twitter.com/NkrK9p6rGv
Jeremy Herb on Twitter: “NEW: CNN obtained an early copy of “Peril” from @realBobWoodward @costareports, which details how CJCS Gen. Milley took action in Jan. to limit Trump from launching nuclear weapons, telling officers not to take any action without consulting with him first https://t.co/LDZvBaeKyj / Twitter”
NEW: CNN obtained an early copy of “Peril” from @realBobWoodward @costareports, which details how CJCS Gen. Milley took action in Jan. to limit Trump from launching nuclear weapons, telling officers not to take any action without consulting with him first https://t.co/LDZvBaeKyj
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.