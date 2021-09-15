The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
America in “PERIL”. General Milley and a warning call to China
The Duran: Episode 1088
‘Treason If True’: Trump Lashes Out At Gen Milley Over Claims Of China Dealings “Behind The President’s Back”
‘Treason If True’: Trump Lashes Out At Gen Milley Over Claims Of China Dealings “Behind The President’s Back”
Update (1906ET): President Trump has responded to claims that Milley had a back-channel with his Chinese counterparts and would warn them of any impending attacks.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
An ‘attack’ on China by the us, regardless of severity, would entail a counter-attack and a appalling loss of lives. Milley understood this and didn’t want to be responsible for it. Brave man.