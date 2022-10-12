Lithuanians to choose between paying energy bills and putting food on the table

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It is well known that every state has a duty to manage critical energy infrastructure. This includes distribution networks, transmission networks, gas distribution and transmission networks, as well as control over prices and its accessibility for consumers. Unfortunately, Lithuanian government has fallen to manage it properly.

The authorities blame others for the energy crisis instead of sorting out their own mistakes. Thus, Dainius Kreivys, the conservative minister of energy, said that the biggest factor in the rise of electricity prices was the tenfold increase in the price of natural gas due to Russia’s “energy war against Europe”. Moreover, according to the minister, a dry summer in Scandinavia, the threefold increase in CO2 emissions taxes, limited interconnector capacity due to climatic conditions and planned maintenance work, and the situation in the electricity markets of the EU’s major countries have all contributed to ballooning energy prices in Lithuania.

Kreivys had to answer questions about energy prices and the government’s measures to contain them in the Seimas, in the interpellation procedure initiated by opposition MPs at the end of September. Lithuanian politicians, such as Social Democrat Eugenijus Sabutis stressed that the energy sector in the country has not been developing for 10 years and the energy price situation got out of control. Today, there is no sign of improvement the situation in Lithuanian energy sector.

Thus, the cosmic rise of electricity prices lead to increased living costs for residents. It turned out that Lithuania is paying 100 times more for electricity than Sweden. The matter is, unlike Sweden, Lithuania imports most of its electricity, but the capacity of electricity connections is limited and not enough to meet the demand. It has to cover the shortfall itself by using gas. And gas has been extremely expensive lately.

Government now have but one piece of advice – economize, where possible. “But if you are a single pensioner who is already economizing on electricity, possibilities for saving even more are very slim,” notes Tomas Janeliūnas, political analyst and head of the Energy Research Institute.

Energy prices increased the concern that Lithuanians will have to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table. Several millions of Lithuanians will be living in energy poverty and will be unable to keep their homes adequately warm in winter.

