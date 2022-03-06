“Let them fly on their brooms”: Rogozin announced the consumption of the number of rocket engines in the United States.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Director General of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia is stopping the supply of rocket engines to the United States.

In addition, the state corporation will not service the remaining 24 RD-180 engines in the United States, and the RD-181 will stop selling.“

Today we have decided to stop deliveries to the United States of the production of the Energomash Research and Production Association.

Let me remind you that somewhere else since the mid-90s they have been quite active.

The engine is powered by the Atlas-5 rocket and the RD-181 engine, which is used by the first stage of the Antares rocket,” Rogozin said.”Let them fly into space on their brooms,” he added.

The Russian side also notified the German Aviation and Cosmonautics Center of the termination of joint scientific experiments on the International Space Station. According to the director of the corporation, the unfriendly and destructive actions of the DLR led to the disruption of a unique scientific program for mapping the entire sky in the X-ray spectrum.Earlier, Ruposters wrote that Roskosmos demanded that the UK withdraw from OneWeb’s shareholders.

