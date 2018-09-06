Connect with us

Leak on the ISS becomes a matter of controversy

A leak on the ISS and its repair becomes a mystery, made more speculative by the bad political climate between the US and Russia.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

8 hours ago

on

399 Views

On August 30, the inhabitants onboard the International Space Station (ISS) were alerted to falling atmospheric pressure. The leak was very slow, and it was easily fixed by placing some Kapton adhesive tape over the place where the hole was, and then filling the hole with epoxy sealant. No one was in danger from this leak.

However, initial reports that the hole was due to a micrometeroid impact have given way to much more disturbing speculation. The hole was 2 millimeters across, and it was on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft which is currently docked to the ISS. And it appears to have been man-made.

The Internet is abuzz about the possibilities of this being anything from a manufacturing defect to deliberate sabotage. TASS News Agency reported the following:

The hull of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 was damaged on the ground, most probably, at the industrial plant that made it (space rocket corporation Energia), because drilling the hole on board the ISS in a situation of zero gravity would hardly [be] possible, if at all, a member of the K.E. Tsiolkovsky Russian Academy of Cosmonautics, Alexander Zheleznyakov, told TASS.

“Why should any of the crew try to do that? I would not like to use the word nonsense, but all this does not fit in well with logic,” Zheleznyakov said, when asked if any of the ISS crew might have made the hole in the spacecraft’s hull. “Judging by what I saw on the photos, it must have been done on Earth. The hole is in a place that is very hard to get to. Drilling it would not be easy.”

“At Baikonur the spaceship is tested for leaks. It is examined by the manufacturer. Most probably all had happened at the manufacturer’s plant. A hole that has been patched up with glue is hard to detect. The glue was strong enough and the hole not very big. The test for leaks was passed. There was no chance for electronic equipment to spot anything, either. Most probably, a worker drilled a wrong hole and then patched it up and then either avoided telling anyone or those he had informed preferred to keep quiet, too,” Zheleznyakov said, adding that theoretically, a situation where several people knew about the incident was a possibility.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, attacheds to the ISS, had been damaged from the inside and the space rocket corporation Energia was proceeding with inquiries to identify those responsible. Various versions were being considered, but the impact of a meteorite had already been ruled out. Investigation is in progress into who had access to the spacecraft, what manipulations and works were performed, and who supervised them, Rogozin said.

On August 30, instruments registered falling atmospheric pressure inside the ISS. The crew examined the compartments of the station and the spacecraft docked to it one by one to expose a two-millimeter hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. In the evening of the same day it was patched up with several layers of epoxy resin. The air pressure on board the ISS returned to normal. On August 31, the crew reinforced the patch.

While this rather factual explanation is probably the whole story about the actual problem on board, the media speculation on sabotage started to take on a life of its own on Tuesday. Carly Casella, writing for sciencealert.com, had these thoughts to offer:

…A special commission was set up by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to investigate the cause of the rupture. What they found was unexpected.

At first it seemed likely that the tiny hole had come from a micrometeoroid impact – one of the many bullets of debris that whizz around in space.

But as the inquiry progressed, the hole began to look more and more like it came not from the outside, but from the inside.

“We are considering all the theories,” said Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

“The one about a meteorite impact has been rejected because the spaceship’s hull was evidently impacted from inside”.

Then, things began to get shadier. A photo, released by NASA and then mysteriously deleted, reveals what looks strangely like a drill hole.

“It was done by a human hand – there are traces of a drill sliding along the surface,” confirmed Rogozin.

We even have a tweet from the ISS and a photo:

And this video offers the conversation that took place about repairing it.

And the Sciencealert.com article went even further:

Rogozin assured the media and the public that the Russian space agency was doing everything it could to find the culprit.

“It is a matter of honour for Energia Rocket and Space Corporation to find the one responsible for that, to find out whether it was an accidental defect or a deliberate spoilage and where it was done – either on Earth or in space,” he said, referring to the Russian manufacturer of the space craft.

Another anonymous source confirmed that the hole was accidentally drilled by a worker at Energia, who decided to hide their mistake with a seal and decorative fabric instead of reporting it.

For two months, the gamble paid off. Their patchy solution even managed to pass the spacecraft’s pressurisation tests before it was launched into space to meet up with the ISS. But then, the seal began to leak.

“[Once in orbit], the glue dried and was squeezed out, opening the hole,” the second source told RIA Novosti.

Repairing the hole has been neither simple nor straightforward, and the problem may have even caused a few cracks between Moscow and Houston.

The plot indeed does appear to be thickening.

Latest

Bob Woodward’s ‘tell all’ book puts Trump White House on the defensive

Bob Woodward tries to go two for two in his efforts to take down President Trump, but Trump is a far cry from Nixon.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Bob Woodward is something of an icon of American investigative journalism. His work with Carl Bernstein spelled the end of Richard Nixon’s career as President of the United States, and the story of how “two men with a typewriter” were able to bring down the most powerful man in the world is journalism legend.

In excerpts from his new upcoming book, Fear: Trump in the White House, it appears that Mr. Woodward is trying to capitalize on his journalistic largesse to do it all over again.

To some extent this has had an effect on the flow of political news in Washington. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that this book’s hints are sparking damage control operations in the White house to counter anything and everything Woodward might really have to say in his book:

An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon set off a firestorm in the White House on Tuesday, with its descriptions of current and former aides calling President Donald Trump an “idiot” and a “liar,” disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from a pair of trade agreements.

The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander in chief. The Associated Press obtained a copy of “Fear: Trump in the White House” on Tuesday, a week before its official release.

Cover art for “Fear: Trump in the White House”, Bob Woodward’s latest book

Trump decried the quotes and stories in the book on Twitter as “frauds, a con on the public,” adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly had denied uttering quoted criticisms of the president in the book.

And he denied accounts in the book that senior aides snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions. He said in an interview with The Daily Caller, “There was nobody taking anything from me.”

Later Tuesday, Trump was back on Twitter denying the book’s claim that he had called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.”

Trump insisted he “never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff,” adding that “being a southerner is a GREAT thing.” Sessions has been a target of the president’s wrath since recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The publication of Woodward’s book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate that nearly all their colleagues cooperated with the famed Watergate journalist. The White House, in a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed the book as “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad.”

And indeed, this may truly be the case. The last “tell-all” book, Fire and Fury, released since the Trump presidency began teased great sensationalism only to come up virtually dry when the books actually hit the shelves.

We now live in the era where most mainstream media is aligned against President Trump because he is not who was “supposed” to win the White House. He is not Hillary Clinton, nor is he a Democrat. An interesting piece of speculation that has yet to be addressed is what would the press’ treatment of the Donald been had he announced as a Democrat candidate. (He was a Democrat at one time).

The war of the mainstream press against this president is unprecedented in modern times, and perhaps unprecedented in the entire history of the United States. An interesting piece of irony: searching on the phrase “media attacks against Trump unprecedented” gave back a whole first page of the phrase in reverse order: “President Trump’s attacks on the media are unprecedented.”

But why is that? Trump is known for punching back, and for not refusing a fight, but he is not known for starting them.

The games writers play.

Here are some more assertions the book makes, according to teasers and leaks about it, and in are the counter-statements that even the Associated Press had to acknowledge:

The book quotes Kelly as having doubts about Trump’s mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, “We’re in Crazytown.” It also says he called Trump an “idiot,” an account Kelly denied Tuesday.

The book says Trump’s former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, doubted the president’s ability to avoid perjuring himself should he be interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and potential coordination with Trump’s campaign. Dowd, who stepped down in January, resigned after the mock interview, the book says.

“Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit,” Dowd is quoted telling the president.

Dowd, in a statement Tuesday, said “no so-called ‘practice session’ or ‘re-enactment’” took place and denied saying Trump was likely to end up in an orange jumpsuit.

Mattis is quoted explaining to Trump why the U.S. maintains troops on the Korean Peninsula to monitor North Korea’s missile activities. “We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” Mattis said, according to the book.

The book recounts that Mattis told “close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’”

Mattis said in a statement, “The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence.”

A Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said Mattis was never interviewed by Woodward.

“Mr. Woodward never discussed or verified the alleged quotes included in his book with Secretary Mattis” or anyone within the Defense Department, Manning said.

Woodward reported that after Syria’s Bashar Assad launched a chemical weapons attack on civilians in April 2017, Trump called Mattis and said he wanted the Syrian leader taken out, saying: “Kill him! Let’s go in.” Mattis assured Trump he would get right on it but then told a senior aide they’d do nothing of the kind, Woodward wrote. National security advisers instead developed options for the airstrike that Trump ultimately ordered.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley denied Tuesday that Trump had ever planned to assassinate Assad. She told reporters at U.N. headquarters that she had been privy to conversations about the Syrian chemical weapons attacks, “and I have not once ever heard the president talk about assassinating Assad.”

She said people should take what is written in books about the president with “a grain of salt.”

Woodward also claims that Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council, boasted of removing papers from the president’s desk to prevent Trump from signing them into law, including efforts to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement and from a deal with South Korea.

Trump did not speak to Woodward until after the book’s manuscript was completed. The Post released audio of Trump expressing surprise about the book in an August conversation with Woodward and dismay that he did not have an opportunity to contribute. Woodward tells Trump he had contacted multiple officials to attempt to interview Trump and was rebuffed.

“I never spoke to him,” Trump told The Daily Caller. “Maybe I wasn’t given messages that he called. I probably would have spoken to him if he’d called, if he’d gotten through.”

This is a midterm election year and the pressure is as high as it has ever been to try to stop the President from implementing his agenda. The torrent of lies and slander can only be expected to worsen as time moves forward.

As for Mr. Woodward, if his allegations are as false as the counter-statements say, it is very sad that such a pivotal figure in journalism has stooped to the level of tabloid style attack writing.

Latest

Russian jets DESTROY Al-Nusra targets in Idlib, Syria

The Russian Ministry of Defense counters reports of civilians being bombed as offensive against last terrorist enclave begins.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

RT reported on Wednesday September 5th that Russian military planes struck in Idlib province in Syria the day before. The targets were those of Jabhat al-Nusra, a.k.a. Tahrir al-Sham, the last major terrorist group operating in Syria.

RT continues:

Russian military planes launched precision strikes against Jabhat an-Nusra [emplacements] in Syria’s Idlib province on September 4, the Russian Defense Ministry […] revealed, countering reports of civilians falling prey to bombardment.

The statement comes after speculation that Russian aircraft in fact bombed civilian targets in the area on Tuesday and that the assault led to casualties.

Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly warned that the area is the last stronghold for the terrorists, where militants, among others, have their weapons stockpiled. A particular point of concern, Russia said, were plans by terrorists to stage a fake chemical attack with the aim of framing Damascus. Especially worrying was that militants also received their weapons from “forces from abroad.”

“Forces from abroad” is a veiled reference to the United States, which is known to have supported terrorist organization and al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra in the past, and is still suspected of doing the same through clandestine means, as well as through the “humanitarian” White Helmets, who were strongly implicated as hoaxers in the alleged gas attack in Syria this past April. That attack led to a major airstrike being carried out by the US, Britain and France, though peculiarly, nothing of strategic value was hit.

RT continued:

“High-precision munitions” targeted the terrorists’ sites, according to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

The official stressed that the hits were launched “solely on the identified terrorist objects [targets] located far from settlements.”

Elaborating on the targets, the Russian MoD said [an] Su-34 hit and destroyed a workshop where Al-Nusra Front terrorists constructed drones and a warehouse of explosives for them. An Su-35C also bombed a storehouse, where the militants kept their MANPADs.

“The strikes that the Russian Air Forces launched in Idlib were not part of any ‘aggression’,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that they targeted the facilities used by terrorists “to stage attacks on the Syrian Army positions, civilians and the Russian military”stationed in Syria. Russia is also “most interested” in leaving civilians out of the fighting and “works in close cooperation with the Turkish side” as the two “take joint efforts to avoid civilian casualties.”

Ignoring Russia’s warnings, the US has been threatening to retaliate if Syrian authorities use chemical weapons. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned Syrian leader Bashar Assad not to launch an attack in Idlib, also saying that Iran and Russia should not take part in the “potential human tragedy.”

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the planned chemical weapon provocation in “the last remaining hotbed of the terrorists,” Idlib, is aimed at keeping the terrorists in the area. He noted that civilians are still being held as “human shields” there.

The Western media still refers to those controlling Idlib as ‘moderate rebels’. However, the UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, also noted that an estimated 10,000 terrorists are entrenched in the area.

Latest

Putin’s Novichok assassins identified. Pictured smiling, walking UK streets (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 99.
Alex Christoforou

Published

13 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

UK prosecutors have cracked the Novichok poisoning hoax by identifying two Russian they suspect of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal as, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

The two are being charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter along with a police officer.

British police stated that the suspects (both around 40 years old) were traveling on authentic Russian passports and had arrived in the UK days before the poisoning incident.

The UK’s head of Counter Terrorism policing, Neil Basu, said the two men were traveling under aliases.

Basu noted that traces of the lethal and deadly Novichok poison were found in the London hotel room where the two men had stayed from March 2 and up until March 4…but no need for alarm as both Russian men, and everyone who had stayed in the contaminated room thereafter, and all hotel staff, were only exposed levels of the lethal and deadly Novichok that were of no cause for concern.

Basu said…

“Tests were carried out in the hotel room where the suspects had stayed. Two swabs showed contamination of Novichok of levels below that which would cause concern for public health.”

Asked if the suspects were ‘Russian agents’, the Basu did not directly answer, appealing to the worldwide public to help identify the two men. “We would like to hear from anyone who knows them,” Basu said.

Russian authorities were quick to state that the names of the “Russian suspects” allegedly connected to the Skripal poisoning as published by UK, do not mean anything to Moscow.

According to RT, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the names and photos of alleged Russians suspected of poisoning Sergey and Yulia Skripal released by the UK does not mean anything to Moscow as of now.

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the news, saying the UK’s accusations over alleged involvement in the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents were groundless.

“Names as well as photos [of the suspects] published in the media don’t mean anything to us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said later in the day. She said Moscow is calling on London “to abandon making public accusations and media manipulations” and opt instead for “practical cooperation between law enforcement agencies.”

Moscow’s response came after UK prosecutors named two “Russian nationals” they said were involved in poisoning the Skripals. The two men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter, along with a police officer.

A handout picture allegedly taken in Salisbury, on March 4, 2018, and released by the British Metropolitan Police purportedly shows Alexander Petrov (R) and Ruslan Boshirov, September 5, 2018 © AFP

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the Novichok poisoning hoax that started as a gel on a door handle, moved on to be a liquid in a perfume bottle picked up by a couple of drug addicts on the street weeks later (that police somehow failed to see during their investigation), that is supposedly so lethal that one tiny drop kills you instantly, but nonetheless the Skripals, one drug addict, and a policeman survive their exposure to the deadly, military grade agent…and two Russian assassins, pictured walking the streets of Salisbury with smiles on their face and Novichok in their hotel room, are now the prime suspects.

And let’s not forget that Sergey Skripal was curiously connected to the Hillary Clinton paid British spy Christopher Steele, the same man that created the fake Trump dossier used by the FBI, as an insurance plan to destroy POTUS Trump.

Via RT

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced that they have enough evidence to charge the two men on conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter and Nick Bailey, a British police officer who was taken ill while attending to the Skripals.

The pair are also charged with use and possession of Novichok, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act.

Beyond identifying them as Russian nationals, the CPS gave no indication as to who the men were.

“Prosecutors from CPS counter terrorism division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals,” Sue Hemming, CPS director of legal services, said.

A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges,” Hemming added.

The prosecutor stated that they “will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.”

Hemming noted that a European arrest warrant (EAW) had been obtained for the suspects, stating “if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations.”

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury this March. The poisoning ignited a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia, with the British government blaming Moscow. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the incident.

Via Zerohedge

In what appears to be the latest escalation in the UK government’s campaign to blame Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and three other seemingly random Britons (one of whom succumbed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the attacks), British prosecutors are saying they have “sufficient evidence” to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both Russian nationals, with conspiracy to murder Skripal, as well as the attempted murder of his daughter and police detective Nick Bailey, according to Reuters.

The news comes nearly two months after investigators said they had identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack by crossing referencing CCTV feeds with records of people who entered the country around that time.

Per the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service said both men, who were identified by the suspected aliases they used to enter the country, flew in from Moscow two days before the poisoning. Both are also around the age of 40. In a statement released after the charges were announced, a spokesperson for the Russian government said the names “don’t mean anything to us.”  UK Prime Minister is expected to give a statement later today.

Of course, Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning, though Russian officials aren’t the only ones who have been skeptical of the UK government’s claims. Tory MP and UK Security Minister Ben Wallace declared that “I think this story belongs in the ‘ill informed and wild speculation’ folder”after investigators said they had identified the suspectsWhile the Skripals survived the poisoning,  Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill around the same time as her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, eventually died. Police say the latter two victims encountered residue from the Novichok used in the Skripal attack. Bailey, who purportedly encountered the nerve agent during the investigation, eventually recovered.

We imagine Russia will not be pleased if two of its citizen are arrested for a crime considering the serious doubts that have been raised about the evidence. Allies of the UK, including the US, expelled dozens of diplomats following the accusations, which emerged just before Russia hosted the World Cup – an inopportune time to instigate a global diplomatic crisis. While the UK has been content with jumping to conclusions, Russian involvement in the operation would mean they targeted a former MI6 spy, who they released from prison eight years ago, using an ineffective, slow-operating, “military grade” nerve agent, which could be easily traced back to them.

But none of this has deterred the UK so far. However, assuming the men are no longer in the UK, we imagine prosecutors will likely have a difficult time extraditing them to face these charges.

 

