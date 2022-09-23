in Latest, Video

Lavrov UN speech. Macron, EU not at war. Referendum begins. Munich and Minsk. Update 1

16 Views 8 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lavrov UN speech. Macron, EU not at war. Referendum begins. Munich and Minsk. Update 1
Topic 708

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
Tom
September 23, 2022

Blinken pot calling the kettle black.

0
Reply

The Death Of Chris Kaba — Asking The Right Questions