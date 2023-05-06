The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lavrov, Elensky is a ‘puppet.’ Zaporozhye evacuation. NATO in Japan. Blackrock in Kiev. U/1
Topic 951
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“Going to lunch” should be replaced by “Out to lunch”.
Blackrock. The black suited vultures gather over the soon-to-be dead body of Ukraine, so that they can pick the flesh off the bones. Vultures have a reputation for eating what other animals have already killed. In fact, they will wait until the hunter animal or bird (like a bear or an eagle) has ripped the carcass of the prey open, then the vultures will swarm and drive off the hunter and take over the carcass.They prefer fresh meat but can consume carcasses that may have rotted so much that the meat can be toxic to other animals. A group of… Read more »
“Committee” of vultures. I like that. I occasionally break up committee meetings around road kill. So perhaps we should just think of the Ukraine as neocon road kill.