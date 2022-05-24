The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kissinger gives Biden off-ramp. Medvedev mocks Italy proposal. Erdogan cancels Mitsotakis. Update 2
Kissinger tries to prevent the split up of Ukraine and keep its intergrity intact. Too late. Poland has already accepted west Ukraine former Polish territory prior WW2. A Great Reset going back to January is not going to happen. NATO has been shown to be weak. It means the CFR is shaken.
Grim reaper has been calling Kissinger for some time , !