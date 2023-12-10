Kiev Considers Big Retreat, Ukr Surrounded Avdeyevka, NATO Debacle; BRICS Outplay US, UN Backs BRICS

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
When you are producing something like shells, that are required in millions, the profit margins are relatively low. Increasing profit margins, makes the shells very expensive when multiplying the profit margin by the millions necessary increases overall costs massively.
Also, there is a real problem building new facilities to produce shells, because there is not a constant need, and once inventories are full, the factories must be idled which creates a long term financial liability.
It’s more than that. Much of the tooling now comes from places like China and much of the resources used to produce the shells comes from Global South countries (plus China and India), and those countries are likely not in much of a hurry to help Biden’s re-election.
Sorry about those UN people being killed there, but they need to understand that the rules of engage changed with the massacre of Israelis, so they best simply get out of the way.
Great insight about the error of Biden to bundle Ukraine and Israel aid together. Mike Johnson quickly called Biden’s bluff by passing a standalone Israel funding bill. The Democrats immediately rejected the standalone Israel funding bill. They fell right into Mike Johnson’s trap. Checkmate.