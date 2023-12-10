in Latest, Video

Alex on X. Tucker & Gonzalo. Challenger tanks, A NEW HOPE. Scholz saved Germany from The Putin

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex on X. Tucker & Gonzalo. Challenger tanks, A NEW HOPE. Scholz saved Germany from The Putin
Alex Christoforou

3 Comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 10, 2023

It is great that Tucker and Musk are making this an issue. I only wonder what took them so long?

JanetC
JanetC
December 10, 2023

Maybe Carlson and Musk can now try to get Julian Assange out of prison. He’s been under arrest longer than Lira, and faces dire consequences.

steve
steve
December 10, 2023

What is scary is that 26% of Germans still think Scholz is doing a good job.

