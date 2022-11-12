The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kherson, Pavlovka and General Surovikin to bring focus to operation
The Duran: Episode 1433
The “Miracle of Dunkirk” was Germany not being willing to slaughter the British Soldiers, which they could have done.
And should have done. As evidenced by the regret expressed by German generals once they saw those exact same British troops being subsequently re-equipped and sent right back into battle.
But surely, 300 thousand troops, 300 thousand veteran and well-equipped troops, all combat ready and about to explode into action, surely this gives us no motivation to reflect negatively on what our heroes may have done in the past.
Eat your heart out naysayers, eat your heart out,
“Kherson, Pavlovka and General Surovikin to bring focus to operation” Right. Don’t start your ‘Special Military Operation’ with absolute total focus …wait instead until you’re a full 8 months into the conflict before bringing it in. By the way, has anyone bothered to actually look at a satellite map of the area surrounding Kherson? I ask because I did and there is nothing but flat, open farmland for hundreds of miles both west and north of it. Treeless farmland, I might add. No military force could ever hope to advance in such open terrain against an adversary that enjoys total… Read more »