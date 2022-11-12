The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gen. Milley wants ceasefire. NYT, Ukraine next move Melitopol. G20, US & UK want Lavrov shunned. U/1
Topic 772
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is 60 km in the wrong direction(west) for it to be included in a strike towards Melitopol…which, incidentally is 100 km from Zaporizhzhia city. A long slog, that I doubt they could make.
Just hope like hell that Russia has a trick or two up their sleeves, I know the Pull back has ruffled a few feathers, but it is just a small hiccup and the PR angst will soon die down, when things turn round.
You can be absolutely sure that Russia has sufficiently strong drugs for this disease.
Russians are not idiots like the mindless Jewish henchmen of the West and Ukraine.
To momentarily leave behind a piece of land that in a war situation, due to the very poor supply connections of the army, it would make no sense to hold by force and possibly lose countless Russian lives. Land can always be regained, but lost lives never.
DO ANYONE IN WESTERN COUNTRIES OR ELSEWHERE FEEL THAT IT’S OK TO RUIN YOUR AND YOUR CHILDRENS LIFE AND FUTURE FOR UKRAINE, THE MOST CORRUPTED COUNTRY IN EUROPE ? No one have any reason or obligation to destroy their live, their family or children’s lives, or their lifetime work because of some total stranger idiots !! WAKE UP PEOPLE !! Those criminals murdered tens of thousands Russia origin innocent people after U.S., CIA, EVIL Jewish Victoria Nuland and other NWO criminals made a coup in Ukraine 2014, and when Russia in January 2022 said ENOUGH, Khazarian jewish ruled western governments… Read more »
Can’t see it happening but if the worse should happen, it isn’t just Russia that would suffer, the Multi world order would be on the ropes, so come on President Putin give us some news to work on.
Yes, I too love a well-placed park bench, like I love civilisation.
I suspect Russian military is rubbing it’s hands with keen anticipation, well prepared and in good formation, in districts where Russia could be ready to take advantage of Ukrainian recklessness, spurred on by vanity in their ‘victory’ in walking into Kherson at Russia’s invitation.
Globalist schills occupying western Europe and USA who have been designated as ‘expert analysts’ appear to be little more than cheerleaders.