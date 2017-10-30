Kevin Spacey apologizes to the man he sexually assaulted, who at the time was 14 years old

Article first appeared on RPT.

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal is bringing down lots of A-list executives and celebrities in Hollywood and beyond…and we are now moving away from sexual assault amongst adults and into the territory of pedophilia.

RPT reported…

Expect to see many famous hollywood actresses “bravely” coming out to say they too were sexually abused. Expect to see many ‘never famous’ wannabe actresses saying they too were sexually abused. The pandora’s box has now been blown wide open. Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, and Jimmy Kimmel have all been caught up in the Harvey crossfire. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has also been implicated of covering up rape allegations in order to help pal Harvey Weinstein. Ben Affleck has been branded a hypocrite, liar, and breast grabbing creep by Rose McGowan.

Last week A-list star Kevin Spacey was accused by a top US broadcaster of assaulting a loved one.

In a reference to Weinstein, she said on social media it was “time the dominoes fell”. We are not naming the star or his accuser for legal reasons.

The SUN reported at the time that an insider said…

“Rumours about this actor have circulated for years. “Lots of people are making allegations after what’s happened with Weinstein. “But no alleged victim of this particular man has spoken publicly as yet.”

Award winning journalist Heather Unruh posted the below tweets on Spacey…

I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell

My intent was to encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation. Plenty of information to be uncovered.

Now we have actor Anthony Rapp coming forward to claim that Kevin Spacey made a “sexual advance” towards him when he was just 14 years old.

Buzzfeed reports…

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14. For years, Rapp, now 46, told no one about his experience, and he has never spoken with Spacey since. But as Spacey’s star began to rise through the 1990s and 2000s — including a Tony Award, two Oscars, a decadelong run as the creative director of the Old Vic theater in London, and six seasons and counting on the hit Netflix series House of Cards — Rapp’s frustration, anger, and incredulity with the sexual boundary he said Spacey crossed with him grew as well. Seeing Spacey now, “My stomach churns,” Rapp said. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Here is a list of work credited to Rapp (via Wikipedia)…

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp explained why he is speaking out after all these years.

“And not to simply air a grievance, but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”

Rapp recounted the experience with spacey saying…

–“he picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.” “He was trying to seduce me.” “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp said he pushed Spacey off of him and left.

Spacey has now broken his silence on the sexual assault recollection by Rapp by apologizing for his behavior and then coming out as a gay on Twitter.

Deadline reports…

Hours after Anthony Rapp came forward with his story about Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual advances towards him, Spacey took to Twitter to respond. After apologizing to Rapp saying he has a lot of respect and admiration for him as an actor. He goes on to say he was “horrified” by the story and does not remember the encounter. The Twitter post also goes on to address rumors about Spacey’s personal life.

