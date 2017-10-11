Ben Affleck gets uncomfortable when asked about good friend Harvey Weinstein (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

We have a feeling that the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, and hollywood’s decades long cover up, will bring down many stars.

Russell Crowe and Matt Damon have already been connected to the Weinstein scandal, and now ‘Good Will Hunting’ co-star (a film Weinstein produced) Ben Affleck is trying to avoid fallout from his Harvey’s troubles.

Ben Affleck condemned his good friend Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday.

According to x17online, Affleck visited a LA Buddhist rehab, when he was approached about his embattled friend Harvey Weinstein. Affleck remained silent when the camera man asked Ben if he thought Weinstein was a sick individual.

But Affleck is not out of the woods with the sexual assault hurricane sweeping up hollywood. Affleck is now being accused of groping former TRL host Hilarie Burton’s breasts.