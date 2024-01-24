in Latest, Video

Kari Lake rejects AZ GOP bribe. Budanov in charge, capital Lviv. Hungary FM Szijjarto, death threat

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

Alex Christoforouhttps://youtu.be/jPVoWRZV3DQ

Jdog
Jdog
January 24, 2024

There is no GOP, there is only the Uni Party run by, and controlled by AIPAC.

LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
January 24, 2024

Jdog
Jdog
January 24, 2024

It is interesting that the Ukraine government would relocate their Capitol, rather than pull troops back to defend it. That shows the Ukraine leaders do not trust the military, and they are afraid if the military were to be stationed in close proximity of the Capitol that they would probably overthrow it….

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Jdog
January 24, 2024

They could relocate to America and thus be closer to The Boss. Perhaps next door to AIPAC.

SheBear333
SheBear333
January 24, 2024

After creating another hub for terrorists in Europe (Kosovo and now Lvov), US and friends intend to practice “asymmetric warfare,” that is, ***terrorism***, and have put the world on notice.

How is this permitted? The collective west is lorded over by outright demons.

