in Latest, Video

Kakhovka dam destroyed. French tanks destroyed. Budanov disinfo. Canada weapons shortage. U/1

914 Views 15 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kakhovka dam destroyed. French tanks destroyed. Budanov disinfo. Canada weapons shortage. U/1
Topic 983

NYT: https://archive.ph/MQ8m1
The Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/2023/06/05/nord-stream-expedition-official-investigators/
CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canadian-soliders-latvia-equipment-helmets-1.6864290?utm_source=pocket_reader

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden Is ‘In Denial’ Over Collapse Of Empire – Economist Richard Wolff