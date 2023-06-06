Biden Is ‘In Denial’ Over Collapse Of Empire – Economist Richard Wolff

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Professor Richard Wolff describes the downfall of the American Empire. Can the U.S. pull off a ‘soft landing?’ or will it crash and burn?
“Live and let live” — that opportunity was missed by the US back in 1998-2000 when it decided to break its promise of not extending NATO eastwards, and continued with an “all-in” game. The problem is that now it’s not an option to just sing Kumbaya together and be happy. The US has made an existential issue from something that initially wasn’t, and has overreached on all fronts. So if it now wanted peace, it should first withdraw from territory it is unable to defend any more in terms of geography, foreign and domestic policy, doctrine, etc. That would be… Read more »