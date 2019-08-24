John Pilger, interviewed by RT – the War on China & other issues

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

On this season finale special episode of Going Underground, legendary journalist and film-maker John Pilger rounds up all the latest issues. John describes the current state of global affairs as in a state of warfare, warning that the ‘coming war on China’ has now arrived. He also discusses the Hong Kong protests and why they have grown, along with US involvement in the unrest. He discusses the collapse of the INF Treaty and the beginning of a new arms race with Russia, amid a situation where he describes it as Washington’s goal to break up the Russian Federation under Putin. He also warns of the increased risk of nuclear war as nuclear superpowers such as Pakistan and India are also entering major tensions between each other. John Pilger also discusses his concern with John Bolton being in charge, and how Brexit has created mass-distraction in the UK from the most pressing of issues at home (such as austerity and the NHS) and abroad. He slams sanctions on Venezuela and Iran and also updates us on the condition of Julian Assange, after he visited him recently in Belmarsh prison.

My comment: Pilger, in not too many words, reveals his disappointment with Bernie Sanders and the others, the so-called Democratic Socialists – which he correctly labeled as social democrats. While on this subject, I can’t help but point out the utter idiocy of rebranding social democracy, liberal social democracy to be more precise, into ‘democratic socialism’ by people who claim to represent the Left. Socialism – the social state – by definition, implies democracy. Even an absolutist ‘social monarchy,’ like that envisioned by Ferdinand Lassalle in the 19th century, would hold elections, in which the people get to have a say on how the country’s run. Whether elections would be real, or just for show, that’s another matter entirely. But I digress…

On the issue of China, Pilger’s forecast is right as can be. Not only is Trump’s change in relations with Beijing bipartisan in Washington – despite PR attempts to the contrary, aimed at the brainwashed US public – but Trump’s zealous supporters, who are critical of the establishment, are applauding the trade war and supporting the Hong Kong protests. Alex Jones propagates the idea that the Chinese are deliberating hurting US farmers, in an effort to destroy the United States, and invokes Thomas Jefferson’s wisdom that it’s the farmers who will provide the bulwark against the country’s collapse. Jones’ falsehood is that he portrays the Chinese tariffs on US food as completely unprovoked, rather than retaliatory. I don’t understand the need for all these lies; because tories are going to vote Trump anyway, even at the cost of a recession. Or maybe that’s not really the case? And US farmers are wise on Trump’s tariff war implications? In that case, in makes sense for Zionist / manipulation agents like Alex Jones to make use of this sophistry and square all the blame on China. There’s many a reason to bash the Communist Government, but at the end of the day, this particular issue is a matter of Chinese national sovereignty. How would they feel if a separatist current manifested itself in message and action in say, Hawaii – and the Chinese stated they supported the separatists? It’s incredibly hypocritical. Moving on… I enjoyed Pilger’s nuance on the Hong Kong protesters. He said that there are legitimate concerns and grievances among the population, and it’s not all an artificial uprising sponsored by the West. The world is definitely getting more volatile, and I personally have little faith in the European establishment to break away from Washington’s ruinous, syphilitic schemes.