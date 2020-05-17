Joe Rogan ‘Might Move To Texas’ Over California’s Oppressive COVID-19 Lockdown And ‘Ridiculous Taxes’

“If California continues to be this restrictive I don’t know if this is a good place to live.”

Joe Rogan says he might leave California and move to Texas over what he says are excessive COVID-19 restrictions in a state that’s already “extremely expensive” with “ridiculous” taxes.

Joe Rogan claims he might jet from California because they won't reopen, and move to Texas where infections are spiking. pic.twitter.com/FAbbMTh2Xv — Matthew Dimitri (@themattdimitri) May 14, 2020

In comments following an interview with Elon Musk, the 52-year-old Rogan – who The Hill reports earned an estimated $30 million in revenue in 2019, said “I might move to Texas. … If California continues to be this restrictive I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” adding “First of all, it’s extremely expensive. The taxes are ridiculous.”

“And if they really say that we can’t do stand-up until 2022, or some shit like that, I might jet. I’m not kidding. This is silly. I don’t need to be here,” said Rogan – a popular comic and podcaster with over 190 million downloads per month of the “Joe Rogan Experience.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti received blowback for his comments to ABC’s George Stephanopolous earlier this week after stating the city will never be “fully opened” until “we have a cure.” “We’ve never been fully closed; we’ll never be completely open until we have cure,” Garcetti said. Health experts have said a vaccine won’t likely be available until 2021 at the earliest. “I like Austin a lot, I like Dallas a lot, I like Houston,” Rogan continued, naming possible Texas cities to live in. “I don’t know if I would live in Houston. The summer is a motherf—er.” –The Hill

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/joe-rogan-might-move-texas-over-californias-ridiculous-taxes-and-covid-19-lockdown

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report