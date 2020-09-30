in Latest, Video

Joe Biden has strange object on his arm at 2020 Presidential Debate | #Angiocath

50 Views

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

First Presidential debate features Moderator manipulation [Video]

BLM may be going by the boards after its “summer of love” [Video]