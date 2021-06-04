Japan’s Conditional Surrender

One myth found in American history books is the unconditional surrender of Japan in 1945. Japan never surrendered unconditionally but accepted the terms of the Allies Potsdam Declaration with a stipulation that the Emperor would remain as a symbolic leader. This was agreed to and the government continued after Japan was under control of the Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers, Douglas MacArthur. Japan did not surrender because two atomic bombs were dropped. Evidence suggests that the war was prolonged until the atomic bombs could be dropped.

Potsdam Declaration Text: https://www.ndl.go.jp/constitution/e/etc/c06.html

The Information War in the Pacific, 1945; https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol46no3/article07.html

Prelude to Occupation (Operation Blacklist) https://history.army.mil/books/wwii/MacArthur%20Reports/MacArthur%20V1%20Sup/ch1.htm

“The Necessity of Dropping A-Bombs on Japan Was Another Evil Deception”; Russ Winter; Winter Watch; May 20, 2019; https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/05/the-neccesity-of-dropping-a-bombs-on-japan-was-another-evil-deception/

