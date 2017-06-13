James Comey suspected of multiple leaks in effort to sabotage President Trump

James Comey is now suspected of other leaks to the New York Times dating back to at least March.

If former FBI director James Comey leaked once, he most likely leaked several times.

President Donald Trump called it right…”Comey is a leaker!”

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017



James Comey admitted last week to Congress that he deliberately leaked government memos to force the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Now it looks like Comey may have been a source of constant and continuous leaks in an effort to sabotage President Trump and force an impeachment.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Fired FBI Director James Comey admitted to giving the contents of his ‘Trump memo’ to a good friend who is a Columbia Law School Professor so he could leak it to the press. Comey had a business-as-usual attitude while he admitted to giving his memo to a friend to leak to the press. TGP recently reported that at least 9 of 38 Deep State leaks to the media are linked to or related to former FBI Director James Comey. It is now being reported that there may be a trail of other leaks that connect Comey to the New York Times dating back to at least March and Trump’s legal team is reportedly preparing complaints to be filed at the DOJ.

Via Fox News: