James Comey suspected of multiple leaks in effort to sabotage President Trump

If former FBI director James Comey leaked once, he most likely leaked several times.
President Donald Trump called it right…”Comey is a leaker!”
Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
James Comey admitted last week to Congress that he deliberately leaked government memos to force the appointment of a special prosecutor.
Now it looks like Comey may have been a source of constant and continuous leaks in an effort to sabotage President Trump and force an impeachment.
The Gateway Pundit reports…
Fired FBI Director James Comey admitted to giving the contents of his ‘Trump memo’ to a good friend who is a Columbia Law School Professor so he could leak it to the press.
Comey had a business-as-usual attitude while he admitted to giving his memo to a friend to leak to the press. TGP recently reported that at least 9 of 38 Deep State leaks to the media are linked to or related to former FBI Director James Comey.
It is now being reported that there may be a trail of other leaks that connect Comey to the New York Times dating back to at least March and Trump’s legal team is reportedly preparing complaints to be filed at the DOJ.
President Trump’s legal team may be prepared to show a trail of leaks to The New York Times by former FBI Director James Comey – dating back to at least March – in a pair of complaints set to be filed to the Justice Department inspector general and Senate Judiciary Committee, a source close to the team told Fox News.
An independent Fox News review of The New York Times’ reporting dating back to January reveals a host of stories sourced from top FBI and DOJ officials – or those privy to their conversations – that either paint Comey in a positive light or push a message he was unable to personally disclose.
Though Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3 he’d never been — or directed another FBI official to be — an anonymous source for news reports about the Trump and Hillary Clinton investigations, the then-FBI chief did not deny orchestrating leaks using, for instance, an old friend who works at Columbia University, or providing the information to a wide enough group to ensure it would leak.
And in reference to a separate case, he acknowledged sending his infamous letter to lawmakers last fall announcing a revival of the Clinton email probe knowing full well what they’d do: “Did I know they were really going to leak it? Of course, I know how Congress works.”
Comey admitted single Trump leak, but were there others? https://t.co/JJgfCF4Rs6 via @CDerespina pic.twitter.com/2Mjtvm3hRq
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2017