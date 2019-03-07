Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Jack Phillips and his cakes revisited – the anatomy of the setup

Jack Philips survives a second attack on his faith, but the way he got attacked was pure political setup, a problem not reported on today.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

56 mins ago

on

99 Views

In June of 2018, Colorado cake baker Jack Phillips almost had his day in the US Supreme Court. Almost, because short of hearing Mr. Phillips case, the Supreme Court ruled, 7-2, that the lower courts in Colorado had been openly hostile towards Mr. Phillips because of his strong expression of Christian faith, backed up in his refusal to create a custom cake for a same-sex “wedding.”

Christianity has always held that homosexual behavior is a grievous sin, and St Paul’s writings on this topic in Romans Chapter 1 explain such behavior as both the culmination of rejection of God and the ultimate insanity of the fallen human condition. While there are “Christians” in the world that think that in some magical way this no longer applies, it still does. The efforts to redefine Christian teaching were never taken in council with the Lord himself, after all.

The Supreme Court handed Mr. Phillips a victory based not on the actual situation of whether or not a Christian believer should be required to go against his faith principles in business, but because the evidence of clear prejudice on the part of the super-liberal Colorado lower courts was essentially tainting the case.

To that end, not long after Phillips resumed his business, a Colorado attorney decided to set up Mr. Phillips again, this time by asking him to bake a cake that would be “in celebration” of someone getting a sex change.

The language was in American Newspeak, of course, “gender transition”, making the definitive matter of sex as pliable and malleable as changing a red lightbulb for a blue one, but such is the language of liberalism. Body parts are interchangeable for these people apparently.

Mr. Phillips of course declined the request on the same grounds: Christianity teaches us that this is ludicrous fantasy at best, and a completely outrageous and damaging act in the full reality.

However, this was the setup. The attorney knew this would happen, and set the situation up so that it would happen to create another drama and more trouble for Mr. Phillips. One News Now reported on this:

“Jack declined that request,” notes Campbell. “Because of his religious beliefs, that was not something he could help celebrate – and as a result the state made it clear they were coming after him again they thought he was violating the law by not creating that cake.

In response to that renewed effort to prosecute Phillips, he and his attorneys at ADF filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado to get the state to stop prosecuting him. Then came Tuesday’s announcement that the state of Colorado was dropping its case.

Why did Colorado drop the case? Actually for the same reason the first attempt failed. Mr. Phillips countersued, as we see above, on the grounds that the State of Colorado was openly hostile to Jack’s religious views just as before. As the case proceeded, it became more and more clearly evident that this was so:

“The larger constitutional issues might well be decided down the road, but these cases will not be the vehicle for resolving them,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser (D-Colorado) in remarks published by The Washington Times. “Equal justice for all will continue to be a core value that we will uphold as we enforce our state’s and nation’s civil rights laws.”

Campbell found that comment revealing. “To me, that’s one of the attorney general’s reasons for why he decided to stop prosecuting Jack Phillips,” he tells OneNewsNow. “We think that one of the other things that influenced his decision is that, as our federal case went forward, we kept finding more and more evidence of the state’s hostility towards religion.”

As recently as last week, ADF found that two current commissioners of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had publicly stated that they agreed with prior comments… [from the first case]

“Those comments said that religious freedom is a ‘despicable piece of rhetoric’ and compared the religious beliefs and attempt to protect the religious freedom of people like Jack Phillips to arguments made by slaveholders and Nazis and those sorts of comments were explicitly endorsed by two of the current commissioners,” explains Campbell.

“That sort of evidence, which, again, we had found significant amounts of evidence of anti-religious hostility, it was just continuing to mount. And I think personally that that was one of the things that influenced the state to give up on its prosecution of Jack.”

So once again, Jack is off the hook. After the State dropped its case against him, he (also possibly acting in alignment with the Christian belief that lawsuits are abhorrent matters, upheld in many very traditional Christian confessions), he also dropped his case against the State.

Again, this is a technical victory, and the only result that really will persist is that those that persecute Christian lifestyles will have to try a different vehicle than the courts, at least in Colorado.

But this also brings up another theme mentioned in title of this piece, that being the act of the “setup.” This is not the only way it is done. Sometimes it is done by generating fake news for the press to report as real.

During the interval of time before President Trump’s noteworthy speech at CPAC in 2017, some anti-Trump activists and a Huffington Post writer among them, passed out small Russian tri-bar flags with the name “TRUMP” emblazoned on them.

Why? Ostensibly to try to “prove” that President Trump has some sort of shady relationship with Russia.

It did not work, though to be sure, one very sad aspect may have been that the people receiving the flags did not recognize them as Russian. After all they have red, white and blue on their flag also!

The present time setup is a little more mundane looking but it has two prongs – Michael Cohen’s series of interviews and hearings under oath before a House Oversight and Reform Committee, and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s 81 letters requesting “information” into every aspect of the President’s life. Actions like this generate news because they are visible, but they are not news themselves.

But the idea of doing things like this to create and support a narrative, not to report the news, but to foment political activism, is far beyond ethical bounds for journalists, as it was far beyond ethical bounds for an attorney to try to set Jack Phillips up for a new lawsuit.

What is also amazing is that this is not called out for what it is and then stopped. 

Instead, it is swept under the rug and essentially accepted. Each time it is, the truth becomes harder to see.

This is, once again, the hallmark of what much of American and Western media have become (as well as that of other countries too – everyone has players like this). Perhaps it is because relatively little happens every 24 hours, but broadcast news happens all of those 24 hours now, so people need something to report?

More likely it is exactly what was stated above. The media thinks it is the activator of change. In the majority most of that “change” is towards globalism, progressivism and anti-Christianity / anti-traditional values about family, country and God.

Spotting these setups and calling them out for what they are has become extremely important.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Gallup Poll: Americans believe Russia is #1 Enemy of U.S. (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 96.

Alex Christoforou

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a recent Gallup Poll that reveals the relentless media propaganda over the last four plus years, to brand Russia as enemy number one for the American populace, is a smashing success.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Gallup:

Russia’s already negative image among Americans only worsened over the past year, with a majority for the first time saying that Russia’s military power poses a threat to U.S. vital interests and a third identifying Russia as the United States’ chief enemy. Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans viewing Russia unfavorably edged up a point to 73%. Each of these negative perceptions of Russia marks a record high in Gallup’s trends.

The Feb. 1-10 poll coincided the Trump Administration’s Feb. 1 announcement that the U.S. is pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty over concerns Russia hasn’t complied with the arms control agreement. In the survey, 52% of Americans rated the military power of Russia as a “critical threat” to U.S. vital interests. This is up from 39% in the prior measure in 2016 and from 18% in the initial 2004 reading.

Although sizeable segments of Republicans and Democrats view Russia’s military as a critical threat, the figure is higher among Democrats (65%) than Republicans (46%).

Russia Displaces North Korea as U.S. Arch Rival

Americans are now more likely to name Russia than any other country as the nation they think is the United States’ greatest enemy. Russia has displaced North Korea in the top spot, as mentions of Russia swelled from 19% in 2018 to 32% today. Meanwhile, mentions of North Korea plummeted from 51% to 14% following last year’s dialogue between the two countries over denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

China is also more likely to be seen as a top adversary this year, with 21% citing it versus 11% in 2018, pushing China into the No. 2 position while North Korea has fallen to No. 3. Iran, mentioned by 9%, continues to rank fourth, as it did in 2018.

Gallup has asked Americans to name the country they consider to be the United States’ greatest enemy 12 times since 2001. Russia ranked first in 2015, but with only 18% mentioning it. Besides North Korea, other countries cycling through the top spot include Iraq, Iran and China.

As recently as 2016 there was no difference between the parties in mentions of Russia as the top enemy. However, as federal investigations into Russia’s possible involvement with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have revealed Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, views have grown more partisan. Nearly half of Democrats (46%) versus 14% of Republicans now view Russia as the country’s top enemy.

While Russia is the top choice of Democrats by a wide margin over North Korea (mentioned by 17% of Democrats), Republicans are more likely to name both China (22%) and Iran (19%) as the top enemy than name Russia, while 12% name North Korea.

Russia in Prolonged Period of Poor Ratings

After nearly two decades of mostly positive favorable ratings in the U.S. following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, Russia has consistently sparked more negative than positive ratings since 2013.

Russia’s U.S. favorable rating was 44% in February 2013, but dipped further in 2014 to 34%, after Russia had offered the former U.S. intelligence contractor-turned leaker, Edward Snowden, asylum. As Gallup noted at the time, Russia’s deteriorating image may also have reflected growing U.S.-Russia tensions over the Syrian civil war, as well as controversy over aspects of the 2014 Winter Olympics which Russia hosted.

Positive views of Russia have since dropped below 30% while more than 70% of Americans have rated it unfavorably. The 24% viewing it favorably today includes low levels of all party groups: 30% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 17% of Democrats.

Bottom Line

Even before Russian state television this weekend identified which U.S. military installations would be targeted should Russia launch nuclear strikes on the U.S., Americans had grown increasingly wary of Russia. This trend has continued under Trump, but it started during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Today, Democrats are more critical than Republicans of Russia, but even most Republicans view Russia unfavorably and half consider its military a vital threat. It remains to be seen if this broad agreement influences how Americans react to both the Mueller report concerning alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections and to future Trump policies dealing with Moscow and U.S. national defense.

Learn more about how the Gallup Poll Social Series works.

View complete question responses and trends.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Anti-Semitic speech resolution fails but Dems want to broaden it

The problem with the Democrat resolution for the House was that it was too narrow. This is even farther away from Constitutionality.

Seraphim Hanisch

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

The liberal Democrats appear to be caught in their own ideological whirlpool this week. Reaction among some Democrats to the alleged “anti-Semitic” speech resolution we reported about took a turn that was perhaps surprising: The Democrat rank-and-file representatives could not come to an agreement on the resolution.

This appears to underscore the thought that Nancy Pelosi, while Speaker of the House, no longer has the control over that body that she did at an earlier time. But it also underscores the increasingly radical nature of the Democrat Party’s House leadership, because the solution that seems to be taking shape in a new draft resolution is to extend the condemnation of bias speech, commonly called “hate speech”. And who is next to be added to the protection offered by the resolution?

Muslims.

This simply displays the mindset of modern day “liberalism”, which is really everything that is not upholding liberty.

We mentioned in our previous piece that the First Amendment to the US Constitution specifically prevents Congress from having any say about freedom of speech, freedom of the press and free exercise of religion. The House Resolution may not have the binding force of a law, but it reinforces a mindset that is totalitarian and utterly intolerant.

Right now that intolerance is being expressed towards what is called “hate speech” against Jewish people. Ilhan Omar has made a number of very clear remarks concerning the excessive prominence pro-Israel lobbies have in the US Congress, but in a classic act of denial and attack, the response from the entirety of the Congress is to brand Omar’s comments as “anti-Semitism.”

However, they are simply not so. The only possible connection to any anti-Semitic attitude is Mrs. Omar’s own identity as a Somali-American Muslim, and apparently a pretty actively involved one. But she has never gone on record saying that Jewish people are bad or need to be destroyed simply because they exist.

That would be anti-Semitism on full display, and while legal to say it, it would hopefully bring her meteoric career in Congress to a screeching halt.

While openly critical of liberalism, and especially the liberal hypocrisy that all too often gets shown – that “liberals” uphold the liberty of “everyone BUT” white, Anglo-Saxon or European, Protestant or Roman Catholic or any kind of Christian. Liberals in our time in the US uphold homosexuals, other sexually aberrant people such as those who are confused for whatever reason about what sex they are; they uphold free drug use for anyone, and they openly condemn Christian and traditional family values. They uphold murder of fully born children just because the triumph of feminism states “I am Woman, hear me roar”, and men in their effort to be kind to women who are afflicted with this state of mind have been run into the ground by it.

Liberalism is anything but liberty. Further, it strongly holds to the idea that one’s rights and even morals are established by and come from the State, from themselves. And anyone who knows human nature knows that without objective principles as guides, we change the rules as we wish to suit what we want. That is how it is.

The liberal Democrats want to be in charge of how everyone else thinks, speaks, and acts. Our Constitution forbids such action on part of the government, but here they are, trying to find a way to do it anyway.

What still remains to be seen is if there are any people in Congress who will actually recognize this situation and stop it. Socialism is on the rise in America, and continued rejection of God and personal responsibility are the vanguards.

With this idea as a given, it is more likely than ever that such a resolution to limit free speech will eventually pass. Evidence for this includes the following:

The superstar Michael Jackson got his songs banned from airplay on radio stations around the world, ostensibly because of a wise arrange of sexual abuse allegations against the singer while he was alive. The broadcast of Leaving Neverland caused this reaction as the quantity of abuse allegations returned to the spotlight.

Now granted, if Mr. Jackson really did these things then that is bad. But any individual can make the choice of listening or not listening to Jackson tunes without help from the outside. While it also may be the prerogative of private broadcast companies to edit their playlists, it becomes a different matter if mandated by the government.

However, the common reaction has become essentially “everyone is included” socialism in terms of things like this.

Christians continue to receive persecution in the United States when they uphold traditional values and beliefs in action in life. Cake baker Jack Phillips, who won a technical victory in the US Supreme Court against the lawsuits against him and his business in Colorado, is still getting attacked by that state’s Civil Rights Commission. Although he appears to have won again, the reason is only because the state’s hostility towards his religious freedom is still too obvious.

(However, maybe this is a side effect of cannabis being legal in that state – stoned lawyers cannot think properly – perhaps a blessing in disguise?)

A recent comment by Thomas Sowell, a known conservative and economist, noted some alarm about the rise of raw, unfettered socialism (the hyperextension of president radical liberalism):

“I do have a great fear that in the long run we may not make it,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Tuesday.

Sowell is putting the onus on the education system and the media for encouraging people to “test ideas against facts.”

“Socialism is a wonderful sounding idea,” he said. “It’s only as a reality that it’s disastrous.”

At one time, Sowell described himself as a Marxist, but once he realized the truth, he changed his mind.

“Before I was a Marxist, I was an empiricist and I stayed an empiricist. And with the passing years simply as I looked into more and more things I saw the difference between reality and the rhetoric,” he said. “Unfortunately so many people today, including in the leading universities, don’t pay much attention to evidence.”

The facts seem not to matter at this time. The US’ existence was predicated on an educated electorate, lest the country fall into mob-driven politics. With the loss of an educated electorate, the Nanny State has emerged, and it cannot even govern its own behavior.

But it will certainly try to fix that by directing ours.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

“Crazy” Nadler fires off 81 document requests in ‘Hail Mary’ attempt to impeach Trump (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 95.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 7, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to send 81 document requests to Trump “associates” and other random entities, in what can only be described as a deranged, and obsessed, investigation of the U.S. President and his inner circle.

Trump responded to Committee Chair Nadler’s recklessness via twitter, accusing the Democrat of attempting to “harass” his associates in a wide-ranging probe into Trump’s administration, campaign and businesses.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Zerohedge reports that the document requests sent to 81 individuals and entities tied to Trump and allegations of possible misconduct ask for recipients to respond by March 18, two weeks from now.

  1. Alan Garten (letterdocument requests)
  2. Alexander Nix (letterdocument requests)
  3. Allen Weisselberg (letterdocument requests)
  4. American Media Inc (letterdocument requests)
  5. Anatoli Samochornov (letterdocument requests)
  6. Andrew Intrater (letterdocument requests)
  7. Annie Donaldson (letterdocument requests)
  8. Brad Parscale (letterdocument requests)
  9. Brittany Kaiser (letterdocument requests)
  10. Cambridge Analytica (letterdocument requests)
  11. Carter Page (letter, document requests)
  12. Columbus Nova (letterdocument requests)
  13. Concord Management and Consulting (letterdocument requests)
  14. Corey Lewandowski (letterdocument requests)
  15. David Pecker (letterdocument requests)
  16. Department of Justice (letterdocument requests)
  17. Don McGahn (letterdocument requests)
  18. Donald J Trump Revocable Trust (letterdocument requests)
  19. Donald Trump Jr. (letterdocument requests)
  20. Dylan Howard (letterdocument requests)
  21. Eric Trump (letterdocument requests)
  22. Erik Prince (letterdocument requests)
  23. Federal Bureau of Investigation (letter, document requests)
  24. Felix Sater (letterdocument requests)
  25. Flynn Intel Group (letterdocument requests)
  26. General Services Administration (letterdocument requests)
  27. George Nader (letterdocument requests)
  28. George Papadopoulos (letterdocument requests)
  29. Hope Hicks (letterdocument requests)
  30. Irakly Kaveladze (letterdocument requests)
  31. Jared Kushner (letterdocument requests)
  32. Jason Maloni (letterdocument requests)
  33. Jay Sekulow (letterdocument requests)
  34. Jeff Sessions (letterdocument requests)
  35. Jerome Corsi (letterdocument requests)
  36. John Szobocsan (letterdocument requests)
  37. Julian Assange (letterdocument requests)
  38. Julian David Wheatland (letterdocument requests)
  39. Keith Davidson (letterdocument requests)
  40. KT McFarland (letterdocument requests)
  41. Mark Corallo (letterdocument requests)
  42. Matt Tait (letterdocument requests)
  43. Matthew Calamari (letterdocument requests)
  44. Michael Caputo (letterdocument requests)
  45. Michael Cohen (letterdocument requests)
  46. Michael Flynn (letterdocument requests)
  47. Michael Flynn Jr (letterdocument requests)
  48. Paul Erickson (letterdocument requests)
  49. Paul Manafort (letterdocument requests)
  50. Peter Smith (Estate) (letterdocument requests)
  51. Randy Credico (letterdocument requests)
  52. Reince Priebus (letterdocument requests)
  53. Rhona Graff (letterdocument requests)
  54. Rinat Akhmetshin (letterdocument requests)
  55. Rob Goldstone (letterdocument requests)
  56. Roger Stone (letter, document requests)
  57. Ronald Lieberman (letterdocument requests)
  58. Sam Nunberg (letterdocument requests)
  59. SCL Group Limited (letterdocument requests)
  60. Sean Spicer (letterdocument requests)
  61. Sheri Dillon (letterdocument requests)
  62. Stefan Passantino (letterdocument requests)
  63. Steve Bannon (letterdocument requests)
  64. Ted Malloch (letterdocument requests)
  65. The White House (letterdocument requests)
  66. Trump Campaign (letterdocument requests)
  67. Trump Foundation (letterdocument requests)
  68. Trump Organization (letterdocument requests)
  69. Trump Transition (letterdocument requests)
  70. Viktor Vekselberg (letterdocument requests)
  71. Wikileaks (letterdocument requests)
  72. 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee (letterdocument requests)
  73. Christopher Bancroft Burnham (letterdocument requests)
  74. Frontier Services Group (letterdocument requests)
  75. J.D. Gordon (letterdocument requests)
  76. Kushner Companies (letter, document requests)
  77. NRA (letterdocument requests)
  78. Rick Gates (letter, document requests)
  79. Tom Barrack (letterdocument requests)
  80. Tom Bossert (letterdocument requests)
  81. Tony Fabrizio (letterdocument requests)

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending