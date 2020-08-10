“It’s Not Clear If Beirut Port Explosion Was Accident Or Attack”: Esper Tells FOX

No Title Last night on Judge Jeanine, Defense Secretary Esper called it “regrettable” that “some in the media” were trying to divide him and the president over the Beirut explosion by just pointing out that he said it was probably an accident while Trump said it looked like an attack. pic.twitter.com/F5IuZE21pw

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on FOX Saturday evening to explain the discrepancy between official Lebanese government statements that the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion was an accident based on severe “negligence” and President Trump’s initial statements in the aftermath that it was a “terrible attack”.

Trump had raised eyebrows in saying at a White House press conference in the hours after the tragedy that left over 150 dead, while referencing his generals: “They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

In the days after both Trump and the Pentagon tried to walk back the statements, now with Esper in the weekend FOX interview saying that ultimately it was not clear whether the explosion was the result of “a deliberate attack or an accident”.

